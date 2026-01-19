Fallout 76: Where you can find Prime Video TV show's iconic locations in-game

Season 2 of Prime Video's hit TV adaptation of Fallout continues to release weekly and for those keen to check out some of the show's key locations themselves, gamers can in Fallout 76.

Loads of iconic Wasteland locations have been visited in Season 2 of the TV show, including New Vegas from Fallout New Vegas, along with Shady Sands from Fallout 1 and Fallout 2 and the iconic airships of the Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout 76 is an online multiplayer action role-playing game from Bethesda and it's the latest full release in the Fallout series. The studio continues to develop the game and recently released a Burning Springs update featuring a number of locations that feature in Prime Video's Fallout.



So, boot up the game and check out six of those 'must visit' locations you can find in Fallout 76.

1. Athens

Just like many of the deserted towns across the Fallout franchise, Athens in Ohio stands as a stark reminder that war never changes.

Once a pre-war college town with an undying love for its football team and Halloween festivities, Athens now lies as a desiccated husk, where only Ghouls and Radroaches remain.

For daring adventurers, Athens and Hocking University are rife with deserted treasures and unsettling scenes, while the people of Burning Springs avoid the ghost town at all costs in fear of the danger that lies within.

2. Dino Peaks Mini Golf

Dino Peaks Mini Golf is a perfect way to unwind in the Wasteland.

Fans of Season 2 of the Fallout TV series and Fallout New Vegas' Novac's Dino Dee-lite Motel will feel right at home at Dino Peaks Mini Golf, a pre-war family-run mini-golf course with nine holes of prehistoric thrills for you to enjoy... If you aren't eaten by the resident Deathclaws first!

Check out dinosaurs that harken back to Novac's very own Dinky the T-Rex, including Triceratopses, Stegosauruses, Brontosauruses, and T-Rexes.

Where players can find key areas from the Fallout TV show in Fallout 76 / Bethesda

3. Super Duper Mart

Keen-eyed viewers of Fallout Season 1, and veterans of Fallout 3, and Fallout 4, will recognise the Super-Duper Mart, which has made its way to the Burning Springs region in Fallout 76. Part of a pre-war supermarket chain, this Super-Duper Mart has been scavenged a dozen times over by Wastelanders since the bombs fell. Located in a strip mall off the highway, it now only serves as a refuge for Head Hunt targets as a place to hide from pursuing bounty hunters.

4. Highway Town

A watering hole built on the hanging ruins of Highway Route 35, Highway Town serves as Burning Spring's primary trading post and population hub.

Reminiscent of other Fallout towns like Fallout Season 1's Philly or Fallout 4’s Diamond City, Highway Town is one of the only sources of clean water in the region, hosting an unspoken, uneasy neutrality agreement for everyone who passes through.

Most Wastelanders are headed to the Last Resort saloon where 'The Ghoul' and his Bounty Hunting operation currently reside.

Once you visit, you'll find yourself returning to Highway Town time and again to collect Head Hunts, grab Grunt Hunts and to enrich yourself in one of the region's most populated areas.

5. The Chop Shop

While the famous Red Rocket chain gas stations usually serve as a safe haven for adventurers to rest from their travels, such as those seen in Fallout Season 1, Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, the same cannot be said for The Chop Shop: a former Red Rocket Station and Buckeye Diner turned Raider outpost under the control of The Rust King.

The Chop Shop acts as one of the Rust Raider's vendor outposts, where traders sell scrap, trade goods, and make a meagre living in Burning Springs.

However, Wastelanders on the wrong side of the Rust Raiders can expect a fierce fight at The Chop Shop, battling from the outpost's shooting range to the Buckeye Diner's basement: a hotspot for the Rust Raiders' more nefarious activity in the region.

6. The Rust Kingdom

For those who were big fans of seeing Fallout's different Raider factions on-screen, visit the Rust Kingdom and meet the Wasteland's Rust Raiders.

In the epicentre of the new Burning Springs region for Fallout 76, the Rust King and his army use their "might makes right" ideology to rule over their industrial hellscape, featuring a junk yard, Deathclaw pen and fields of chemical storage tanks.

Check out their domed arena and see what makes them one of the Wasteland's most feared factions.

Fallout Season 2 continues to release on Prime Video and Fallout 76 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

