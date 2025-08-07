Fallout 3 Remastered release date could be sooner than you think

A remaster of the 2008 classic Fallout 3 has been speculated for some time - and another leaker has revealed when Bethesda could launch the game.

Fallout 3 Remastered was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021, and revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time.

Another title mentioned in those documents was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which released in April earlier this year.

Renowned leaker NateTheHate previously said Fallout 3 Remastered was still "planned but won't [release] for a while" and now another reputable leaker has said it could launch within the next year.

Detective Seeds posted on X / Twitter: "Would not be surprised to see Fallout 3 Remastered launch next April after the conclusion of the ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online) event."

Fallout 3 is an action role-playing game from Bethesda that first released in 2008 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. It's the Fallout title with the most Game of the Year awards and highest MetaCritic score.

Fallout 3 was revolutionary when it released because of its incredibly well realised and detailed open world, the way it blended a post-apocalyptic setting with 1950s American culture, a brilliant story and a morality system.



Fallout 3 Remastered has not been officially confirmed by Bethesda.

