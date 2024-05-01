Fallout 4 finally available for nearly all PS Plus subscribers

Fallout 4's next-gen update is finally accessible to almost everyone on the PS Plus subscription service.

Those who pay for the PS Plus 'premium' or 'extra' services have been able to access the PS5 version after some teething issues.

But those who were on the 'essential' tier were initially frozen out, even if the game was added to library through the discontinued PS Plus Collection.

The PS Plus Collection was a selection of some of the best and most iconic games released on the PS4 which were made available on the PS5 from its launch through to May 2023 at no extra charge - as long as players had some sort of PS Plus subscription.

Those who added Fallout 4 to their libraries through this method were seemingly left behind with the update though; while those on the upper tiers could play the PS5 version, those who claimed the game through the PS Plus Catalogue were restricted to just be able to download the PS4 version.

But this has now changed - while Fallout 4 is still not available to gamers on the 'essential' tier, the bottom of the three, if it was added to library when the PS Plus Catalogue was still available, the PS5 version can now be downloaded.

The update includes a native app, higher resolutions, better and more.

The Fallout franchise is enjoying something of a resurgence since the TV series dropped to critical acclaim on Prime Video - some who have seen it say it's even better than the hit HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that sees players trying to navigate the US following a nuclear war

Millions are playing Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 again, which first released in 2015, and the latter encompasses the city of Boston and the surrounding Massachusetts region known as "The Commonwealth".

It got good review ratings when it released and won a number of awards, including the 2015 Game Critic award for "Best in Show", the 2015 DICE award for "Game of the Year" and the 2016 BAFTA for "Best Game".

Bosses at Bethesda have teased Fallout 5 but say it's likely to be a number of years away.

