Rainbow Six Siege X players are already done with game's major changes

Ubisoft gave Rainbow Six Siege a huge update with Siege X to celebrate 10 years of the tactical shooter but less than 10 days since it went live, players are already fed up with some of its major changes.

Rainbow Six Siege is incredibly popular because of its focus on highly tactical gameplay. Players have to plan and work together to beat the other team by attacking and defending objectives and it's an incredibly popular esport for this reason.



Siege X launched on June 10 with Ubisoft adding a new permanent 6v6 game mode called Dual Front and making the title free-to-play. However because of the latter, currency gain from playing and winning games has been reduced significantly.



Siege X now gives players currency for levelling up and playing two matches per day, with Ubisoft saying "players can make a good amount of daily progress earlier in the play session" in patch notes for the updates.

But this is more of a focus on completing daily challenges rather than just being able to log in and enjoy a run of a few games or even meaningfully grind for it.

And Ubisoft recently released the most expensive skin ever in the game - a $50 Valkyrie Quintessence of Form skin. Yes, really, $50!

All in all, these changes really aren't going down well among Siege's dedicated fanbase.

On a thread in the Gaming Subreddit highlighting the price of the new Valkyrie skin, BlackDeath31 said: "To the surprise of absolutely nobody."

lokiafrika44 said: "Well Ubisoft has been doing its best to ruin the game for half a decade, this time they might have just hit the nail on the head."

Snotnarok said: "Ubisoft doing something comically greedy? Wait - didn't Overwatch do this exact same thing? Go free-to-play but jack up the price of the already expensive microtransactions?"

luke31071 said: "In other news, water is wet, the sky is blue and 'AAA Game' no longer means high quality."

wafflestep said: "Kind of a shame that they're basically giving the finger to the community that kept the game alive for 10 years. They know going f2p [free-to-play] they'll get a decent influx of players and regardless of how vocal the veteran players are this will even out."

The majority of comments about the changes are negative but there is a handful of players that are enjoying the game because it's now free-to-play.

Salty_Map_9085 said: "This is good s***. I love a free game in which I can easily choose to never make a single monetary purchase and get thousands of hours out of it, simply by not caring about skins."

Dlowry01 said: "Buying skins is optional everyone."

Elsewhere from indy100, Ubisoft's recent Splinter Cell Sam Fisher tease split fans and Borderlands 4 developers claim campaign is 'meaty' and game is 'naturally' different.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.