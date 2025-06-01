Football Manager 2024 is still the most recent game in the series from Sports Interactive following the cancellation of Football Manager 25 earlier this year but a new unofficial downloadable update means players can get stuck into the 2025/26 season already.



Players can download the update from Passion4FM where players can "play the game as if it was Football Manager 2026". For example, Leeds United, Burnley or Sunderland can be managed in the Premier League.

The update features a new league database with all of the promotions and relegations from Europe's top leagues and most of those lower down across England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. More updated nations and leagues will be added in the coming weeks.

Two different packs can be downloaded - one with updated transfers and one without.

To be clear, this downloadable update is unofficial.

Football Manager 25 was cancelled in February after months of delays so the development team could focus on Football Manager 26.



A statement from Sports Interactive said at the time: "For the large numbers of you who pre-ordered FM25, we thank you enormously for your trust and support - we're very sorry to have let you down.

"As we approached critical milestones at the turn of the year, it became unmistakably clear that we would not achieve the standard required, even with the adjusted timeline.



"While areas of the game have hit our targets, the overarching player experience and interface is not where we need it to be. As extensive evaluation has demonstrated, including consumer playtesting, we have clear validation for the new direction of the game and are getting close - however, we're too far away from the standards you deserve.

"Through the cancellation, every effort is now focused on ensuring that our next release achieves our goal and hits the quality level we all expect. We will update you on how we are progressing with that as soon as we are able to do so."

Elsewhere from indy100, fans were ecstatic for PSG boss after the Champions League final win and the funniest reactions after Spurs beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.