You could be sitting on small fortune if you own this popular handheld console

Retro gaming is hugely popular, either from those wanting to inject a dose of nostalgia from the games of yesteryear, or those who want to check out what people were playing way back when.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately), this writer falls in the first of those two camps...

Either way, some retro consoles can be worth an absolute fortune, including those that are among the best selling of all time.

There's a popular handheld one from that 1990s that sold 118.69m units across the globe (a figure which also includes sales for the Game Boy Color), making it the fourth best selling console of all time, that's worth a good chunk of money.

Nintendo Game Boy - £126

Cex sells a boxed Nintendo Game Boy for £180 - to trade one in, the exchange will give £126 for a voucher to be used with them or £104 in cash.

That might not sound like a lot but if it's a console you no longer use that's sat collecting dust at the bottom of a drawer somewhere, then that's a decent chunk of money.

Following that, we've taken a look at some of the most valuable and popular games consoles from the 1990s (yes the Game Boy actually released in Japan in 1989 but it didn't come to the US or Europe until 1990) - you could be sat on a small fortune.

For the sake of fairness, all of the consoles listed below include the price of what Cex buys them for in terms of a voucher with its original box.

The Nintendo Game Boy console in its original box is worth quite a bit of money / kaarsten, iStock

Sony Playstation Net Yaroze - £960

This might sound like a fancy, hidden PlayStation console - and it sort of is - but really it's a PS1 developer kit, in other words a version of the console given to gaming studios to develop games.

However it's incredibly rare and these go for a heck of a lot of cash.

Sega Multi-Mega - £680

The Sega Multi-Mega combines a Mega Drive console and Mega-CD add-on in one unit.

Atari Jaguar CD - £671

Just 13 games were released for this console during its lifetime but similar to the Sega Multi-Mega, it's a CD-ROM peripheral that allowed Jaguar games, audio CDs and CD+Gs to be played all in one.

Sega 32X - £281

The Sega 32X was a video game console add-on for the Sega Genesis but had its own games, some of which are among the most valuable ever.

Sega Dreamcast - £115



Sega features prominently on this list and the Dreamcast was its final ever home video console.

It was the first ever to come with a built-in modem for online play, web browsing and email.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) - £112

The SNES had some absolutely classic titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (very appropriate for this particular piece), Super Mario World and Super Metroid.

Nintendo 64 - £105

Another iconic Nintendo console, the Nintendo 64 was the first from the Japanese video games company to have 3D graphics.

Sony PlayStation - £66

Sony's very first console might not be worth as much as you may think, even with the box and a controller. That's probably because Sony released the PlayStation Classic in 2018 which had 20 pre-loaded games that could be played easily on more modern televisions with a HDMI included but it flopped.

