Football Manager 26 updates have fans saying 'they might cook'

Sports Interactive has shared plans to roll out imminent updates to Football Manager 26 Advanced Access Beta and fans have been saying "they might cook".

The beta went live on Thursday (23 October). Football Manager 26 is the first game in the series since Football Manager 2024 and a lot of eyes are on the latest football management simulation entry following the cancellation of Football Manager 25 earlier this year.

Fans have already shared a number of gripes about the game on social media with the main issues players have being with the UI (user interface) and experiencing bugs.

Sports Interactive has now revealed its plans to update the game ahead of its full launch next week.

An official community update said: "Our teams are continuing to evaluate all feedback and bug submissions with the aim of identifying opportunities to enhance stability, performance and the overall gameplay experience.

"As it stands, our current intention is to deliver updates to the Public Beta branch on Steam on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week."

This was posted on X / Twitter by the official FM Assist account, the new support page for Football Manager 26, and loads of fans are surprised at how many updates Sports Interactive is planning to roll out in such a short space of time.

Several comments said "good news" and "thank you" while others shared specific bugs they have encountered.

The post has also been quoted by several users.

One viral Tweet posted a picture of Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca running down the touchline and said: "THREE UPDATES BEFORE RELEASE, THEY MIGHT COOK!"

"Keep 'em coming, there's a game in there..." another said.

A third added: "Important reminder to report your bugs folks!"

Redditors have similar thoughts in the footballmanagergames Subreddit.

One said: "Three consecutive days of updates is interesting. I'm assuming only one of those is going to be a big update and the other two will be minor ones."

A second added: "I so badly want a proper UI because I am genuinely enjoying the tactics and graphics overhaul."

And a third commented: "I hope they keep this constant updating after the game is fully out, if so it might be worth buying by early 2026, although the UI problems go beyond bugs."

Football Manager 26 Advanced Access Beta is out now and can be played on PC via Steam or Epic Games by pre-purchasing through a SEGA approved retailer.



Football Manager 26 on PC and Mac, Football Manager 26 Console on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass, Football Manager 26 Touch through Apple Arcade and Football Manager 26 Mobile through Netflix all release on 4 November. Football Manager 26 Touch releases on Nintendo Switch on 4 December.

