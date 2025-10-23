FPL Gameweek 9 preview: Every player you need to think about

The ninth Premier League gameweek pretty much signals the quarter mark of the season and it's around this time the table really starts taking shape. As always, there's loads for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to be thinking about.

Gameweek 9 kicks off when Leeds United host West Ham United on Friday night (24 October) with kick-off at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).



WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 9.

Best Gameweek 9 goalkeeper picks

If you can afford him, it feels as though Arsenal's David Raya (£5.7m) is the most obvious candidate between the sticks at the moment. The Gunners have conceded just three Premier League goals this season and do not have a red fixture in their next four but have Crystal Palace up next. Arsenal kept another clean sheet at home to Atletico Madrid and have not yet conceded in the Champions League at all so far this campaign.

Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.6m) tops the charts for goalkeepers at the moment but the Black Cats have Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three so bear that in mind. Chelsea's Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) kept a clean sheet at Nottingham Forest last time out and the Blues have three green fixtures in their next four.

Not necessarily one for now but one to keep an eye on going forward could be Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels (£4.9m). Sean Dyche has taken charge at the Reds and he's renowned for being a defensively strong manager, more in line with what Nuno Espirito Santo had built previously at The City Ground.

Best Gameweek 9 defender picks

Arsenal assets seem to be the way forward here through Gabriel (£6.4m), William Saliba (£6.0m), Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) or Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m).

If he keeps fit and Enzo Maresca does not rotate too much, Reece James (£5.4m) is likely to provide good returns over the next few weeks. With Malo Gusto suspended for the Sunderland clash up next, he'll more than likely feature and has been strong going forward. Josh Acheampong (£3.9m) is proving a popular pick after his goal at Forest but Chelsea have players returning from injury at centre-back.

Newcastle United still have a fairly decent run with no red fixture in their next three, keeping Dan Burn (£5.1m) a decent option. Everton do not have a red fixture in their next seven so James Tarkowski (£5.5m) or Michael Keane (£4.5m) could be fruitful. The latter is the highest scoring Toffee defender in FPL at the moment.

Is now the time to twist on Manchester United and Bryan Mbuemo? / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 9 midfielder picks

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) is unstoppable at the moment - while he didn't score in the Cherries' 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend, he did register an assist.

Again with Arsenal having a good run, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) or Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) are likely to provide attacking returns over the coming weeks. Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) should be considered too.



As mentioned, Everton's run makes Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) a strong candidate. He's among the top point scoring midfielders in FPL with Jack Grealish (£6.9m) and James Garner (£5.0m) not far behind him.

Two other teams with decent runs over the coming weeks are Manchester United and Brighton. Bryan Mbuemo (£8.0m) has been quietly going about his business with attacking returns in the last two gameweeks and Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) is equal on points with him. With Brighton, Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) is their top scoring midfielder.

Best Gameweek 9 forward picks

We say it every week but Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.7m) is the player everyone should have. 11 goals in eight Premier League games and an assist too. Enough said.

One player that's had an immediate impact since joining the Premier League is Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) who has scored four in his first five league games. With the Magpies still having a fairly decent run, he's one to consider.

A lot of people have flocked to include Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) in their side after his hat-trick against Bournemouth - but he actually underperformed his xG in that game and the Eagles travel to Arsenal next. It might be worth holding off until after the Gunners game if players are thinking of bringing him in.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) has scored four in his last three games and could be hitting form at a perfect time for the Seagulls ahead of a decent run. Brentford's Igor Thiago (£6.1m) has got five Premier League goals but the Bees host Liverpool who just hit five past Eintracht Frankfurt. After that, Brentford have no red fixture in their next four though.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.