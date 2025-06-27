The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending out more refunds of more than $126 million to Fortnite players in the US who were tricked into making purchases with Epic Games and there's still time to submit a claim.

Epic Games paid the FTC a settlement of $245million, which was first announced in December 2022, to resolve allegations it had tricked players into making purchases they didn't want to, let children rack up huge bills without any parental involvement and blocked users who disputed unauthorised charges.

The FTC sent out the first round of refunds in December 2024, totalling more than $72 million across more than 625,000 payments.

This time around, on June 25 and 26, the FTC will send more than 965,000 refunds totalling more than $126 million to consumers who filed a valid claim, making the average payment around $130. This is for players who submitted a claim before February 14.

For those who submitted a claim after that date, the FTC is still reviewing claims and has since reopened the application for people to claim if they feel they were affected.

There is still time for those who are eligible to submit a claim and have until July 9 to do so. They can do so by clicking the link here.

This applies to Fortnite players who were charged V-Bucks, the in-game currency, for purchases they didn't want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Parents of a Fortnite player can also apply if their child made charges to their credit card without their knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

And those who were locked out of their Fortnite accounts between January 2017 and September 2022 after complaining about unwanted credit card charges are also eligible.

This comes after the FTC alleged Fortnite had a confusing button configuration that led players of all ages to have unwanted charges just at the click of a button.

In some cases, players could be charged while attempting to wake the game from sleep mode, while in a loading screen or by pressing an adjacent button white trying to preview an item.

