LEGO Fortnite AI saying 'f***' claim quickly responded to by developer

LEGO Fortnite's social media admin has shut down a claim a new AI character in LEGO Brick Life swore when a player used an emote.



Fortnite previously introduced an AI version of Darth Vader and this proved controversial as the player could speak with the character directly through a microphone - and some managed to get the character to say slurs and swear.



Epic Games quickly issued a fix and locked the feature behind parental controls. It also led to SAG-AFTRA to file a formal complaint.

Undeterred by this, developers recently added two new AI NPCs into LEGO Brick Life called Noir and Slurp Leviathan.

Whereas Darth Vader could be interacted with using a microphone, Noir and Slurp Leviathan will only react when performing certain actions, such as using emotes.

However one person claimed they managed to catch one of the new NPCs swearing.

One user posted on X / Twitter: "I accidentally made the AI say 'f***' in LEGO Fortnite by just using an emote."

However given the recent controversies of AI in Fortnite, the game's social media admin was quick shut this claim down.

A response said: "No swears were said in the appreciation of your dance moves 💃 Noir was just really excited about you choosing to go with the feelin' royal emote he didn't enunciate the 'n' in 'royal flush of funk' properly."

Noir and Slurp Leviathan are only in LEGO Brick Life until June 12.

