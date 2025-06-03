CD Projekt Red showed off a tech demo of The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5 at Epic Games' State of Unreal event and it has sent hype for the upcoming game into overdrive.

The event started with a bang, kicking off with brand new The Witcher 4 content. The tech demo followed the main protagonist Ciri in the middle of a monster contract and showed some of the technology from Unreal Engine 5.

The demo took place in Kovir, its very first appearance in the series. Ciri made her way through rugged mountains along with her horse Kelpie making her way to lively port town Valdrest through rugged mountains and dense forests.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the game will release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC - there's no mention of Nintendo Switch 2 though. There was no news on a release date either.

One Redditor took screenshots from the reveal and posted them in The Witcher Subreddit and gamers were left completely floored at what they saw.



One user said: "60 fps on a PS5 with ray-tracing is mind boggling."

"I am so incredibly excited to play this," another commented.

A third said: "Looks insane."

"F*** GTA 6, this looks insane AF! I can't believe how good this looks!" a fourth exclaimed.

However others are reserving judgment until they see more.

"Tech demo is running on 60fps it doesn't mean the whole game is but I hope it will be," one commented.

Another said: "I'll believe it when third-party reviews show what the performance and visuals are really like for the finished product. Hype can burn when it's not what was promised by marketing."

Elsewhere from indy100, The Witcher 4 may not feature one of its most popular characters and a look at everything we know about the upcoming game so far.

