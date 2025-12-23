Kim Kardashian dominates Fortnite as one of the game’s top skins

Kim Kardashian shocked Fortnite fans with an unexpected collaboration earlier this month, and now, the stylish skin is ranking among the top 100 most used of all time.

Since launching in Chapter 7 Season 1 on 13 December, over 37 million matches have been played as Kardashian, and almost three million players are currently using the skin.

The collab features seven mix-and-match colourways, four necklines, three hairstyles, and more in a highly customisable Icon Outfit boasting over 25 variations. A sleek jacket can be toggled on or off, while a lineup of glam-themed accessories, including the Ring Light To Go Back Bling, is in the Item Shop.

Fans can also recreate some of Kardashian’s most unforgettable moments thanks to new emotes, such as 'Slurp the Internet' and the 'Diamond Drop Emote', where she sheds a few tears over her lost diamond earring.

Reacting to the news, one wrote on Reddit: "That’s crazy considering the fact that everyone on this sub said that no one would be buying this skin. All this is telling Fortnite is that you’re gonna get more collabs like this."

Another sarcastically quipped: "Impossible! Twitter told me no one asked for or was going to buy it!"

Meanwhile, another joked: "Bro you can’t load into a lobby without seeing Kim."

Epic Games says Kim Kardashian will leave Fortnite on 28 December, though it's expected for her to return at a later date.

