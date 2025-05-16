Is Fortnite down? Everything that's new in update v35.10 explained

UPDATE: Fortnite server downtime has ended and v35.10 is live.

Fortnite servers are down for scheduled maintenance while an update goes live and are due to be back up soon.



Fortnite v35.10 is a free update with lots of new content and servers went down for it 4am ET (1am PT / 9am BST) on May 16 with matchmaking ending 30 minutes before this.



Scheduled maintenance usually means the servers are down for two-to-three hours but they're not yet back up at the time of writing. We'll keep you updated the moment they do though.

Epic Games has revealed everything that will be available to players once the update is complete and servers are back online.

The update was due to take place on May 15 but was pushed back to May 16.

Chewbacca is arriving in the game along with his Wookiee Bowcaster. There's also a powerful CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster to find in Chests around the Island.

Test Grounds Update 2 is going live too which includes the new Cinderwatch shell map, the DL-44 Blaster Pistol, new functionality and features, game improvements and more.

Cinderwatch is an oceanside hideaway with Mediterranean vibes. It's similar in size to Skyline 10 and its tight streets and choke points encourage quick flanks and explosive combat. It joins the map rotation and is available in Ranked on day one.

Gadgets are now free - after selecting a gadget at the start of a match, players will no longer have to buy it. Instead, players will boot into each round with two selected gadgets at their disposal in the inventory, free of charge.

Changes have been made to the economy too and replacing the starter Ranger Pistol until v36.00 is the DL-44 Blaster Pistol. There's also a dedicated pistol slot now.

Several significant layout changes have been made to Storm Chaser Cove in v35.10, following minor adjustments made to the map in v35.00. There have been a number of improvements and fixes too.

Darth Maul is in Fortnite / Screenshot from Epic Games

From 12noon ET (9am PT / 5pm BST), players will be able to publish their own Islands using The Walking Dead assets.

There's a new Gunfight template showcasing best practices for creating engaging first-person shooter games with UEFN, plus new Grand Glacier, Snowy Mountain and Spooky Holiday Prefabs and Galleries.

Creators can now add Twitch handles to their Creator Profiles.

There have been a number of gameplay tweaks and fixes across Fortnite and its different games and modes too.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are among the games getting free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades and Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two revealed the official reason for GTA 6 being delayed.

