Are Fortnite servers down? Everything we know about new Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite servers have finally come back online after planned downtime ahead of the release of Chapter 6 Season 2, which is now live.



Matchmaking in the game was disabled at 6.30am GMT with servers taken offline in full at 7am GMT.

This usually lasts around three or four hours or so however downtime ended at 12.19pm GMT, according to a post from Fortnite on social media.

This now means gamers can get stuck straight in with everything Chapter 6 Season 2 has to offer.

The official bio for the new season, which is called Lawless, said: "In Crime City, the hustle never stops.

"Stick 'em up! It's time to blow that vault door wide open and make a... 'withdrawal'. Ransack Fletcher Kane's banks, take over his armoured cars, even pull off a train robbery!

"The outlaw Midas returns with a new motley crew including wannabe hip-hop icon Big Dill, Cassidy Quinn and more. There's no such thing as honour among thieves."

New areas include Crime City, Outlaw Oasis, Shiny Shafts and Lonewolf Lair; bars have been infused around the island too.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out the indy100 reviews of PGA Tour 2K25 and Avowed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.