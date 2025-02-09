Fortnite: How to get Adidas kicks in the game

A new real-life inspired collaboration of kicks in Fortnite has become available in its store in the new kicks section.

The latest collaboration for Fortnite Kicks, where players can use in-game currency to purchase cosmetic footwear which was recently introduced in December, comes from Adidas.

Fortnite already has a partnership with Adidas, reports GameRant, and as detailed in a trailer, there are three new pairs of Adidas kicks available, joining current Nike and original designs.



These are based on the real-life versions of Adizero Aruku, Campus 00s and Samba models.

There are a number of different Adidas kicks in Fortnite available / Epic Games

They can be bought in-game in black, grey and red and cost 800 V-Bucks each, which is fairly surprising given that full skins can be purchased for a similar amount.

But many of the branded kicks are priced at that point and there have been calls from the community to bring the price of these down to make them more appealing.

