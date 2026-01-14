Forza Horizon 6 release date 'leaks' and it's not far away at all

Forza Horizon 6's release date has seemingly leaked after it's claimed it was spotted in a promotion screen in Forza Horizon 5.



Saudi Arabian-based Xbox news site Xbox Infinite posted on X / Twitter what appears to be a screenshot which said: "Pre-order Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition or get the Premium upgrade featuring early access - play four days early starting 15 May."

That suggests Forza Horizon 6 will release on 19 May with an early access window.

Other publications have reported this is the release window they have heard from internal sources but some have said they have not been able to replicate this screenshot appearing themselves.

The screenshot also claims those who pre-order the game will "get a pre-tuned and exclusive Ferrari J50". Those who pre-order the Premium Edition or get the Premium upgrade will also get exclusive packs and premium expansions when they release.

Explaining where the pop-up came from, the account said: "It appeared when I left the garage and before I started taking delivery of my car."

Forza Horizon 6 is the latest entry in the popular arcade racing series and will be set in Japan this time.

There will be a first official look at gameplay on 22 January from 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT) during Xbox Developer Direct. The release date could be officially confirmed here.

Forza Horizon 5 released on PS5 in April last year and has reportedly sold more than five million copies on Sony's platform since it released. It launched on Xbox and PC in November 2021.

The release date for Forza Horizon 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.

