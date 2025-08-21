Dog-themed horror trailer Good Boy already has people desperate to know one thing

Google searches for “does the dog die in ‘GOOD BOY’?” have soared over 2,000 per cent ever since the trailer for the dog-themed horror movie was released.

Combining two loves of many Gen Z and millennials – dogs and horror movies – Good Boy seems to have already taken the cult film world by storm ahead of its autumn release date, earning a 95 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing).

Good Boy is a supernatural horror film told from the viewpoint of a dog, Indy, and is due to be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from 10 October.

Film distribution company, Vertigo Releasing, describes the movie, writing: “A loyal dog named Indy moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.”

The film is directed by Ben Leonberg and produced by Kari Fischer, who also happen to be Indy’s real-life owners. Some say it’s “primed to be one of the most chilling movies of 2025”.

Part of the jeopardy and terror seems to be based around whether Indy, who we see in the trailer as an adorable puppy, survives whatever terrifying fate comes his way.

According to Discussing Films, the search for this very question soared on Google following the release of the first trailer.

People had differing thoughts.

“Last thing I wanna see on screen is a dead dog! Reality is harsh enough thank you!” someone wrote.

Another said: “Guys, if you have genuine triggers, that’s one thing, but I think some of you need to allow yourselves to feel negative emotions sometimes.”

