FPL Gameweek 1: Transfer news, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

As a new Premier League season kicks off, so too does its accompanying Fantasy Premier League (FPL) where millions of players across the globe do battle in an effort to be crowned the very best (or at least have bragging rights over friends and family).

The new season starts at Old Trafford on Friday (August 16) night as Manchester United host Fulham in the opening game of the first round of fixtures.

Each gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 1.

FPL transfer news

While this update won't go into every single transfer involving Premier League clubs, this will keep you up-to-date with the major ones since the last FPL piece - in this case, that means since Indy100's who to pick guide was published on August 8 and we'll go in chronological order.

One that will have made a lot of FPL managers sit up and take notice is that Dominic Solanke has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth and is priced in the game at £7.5m.

Pedro Neto has joined Chelsea from Wolves and he's worth £6.5m.

Julian Alvarez has left Manchester City and has joined Atletico Madrid, meaning he's no longer available in FPL and that leaves City with just Erling Haaland as a forward option.

Defender Emerson Royal joined AC Milan from Tottenham Hotspur in a permanent move and midfielder Fabio Carvalho has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Brentford; he's £5.0m in FPL.

Both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich - de Ligt is priced at £5.0m and Mazraoi is £4.5m.

One player leaving Old Trafford is Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has moved to the capital to play for West Ham United; he's £4.5m.

Bournemouth have signed defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona and he's priced at £4.5m as well.

Midfielder Brajan Gruda has signed for Brighton from Mainz but has not been yet included in FPL at the time of writing.

Dominic Solanke has signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth ahead of the new season starting / Warren Little, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this will be a comprehensive guide to players who are out for each club at the start of the season in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected, otherwise they are ruled out.

If a team is not mentioned, they do not have any injuries at the time of writing.

This does not include players who have arrived at their clubs late in pre-season after going far in international tournaments.

Arsenal - Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira (75 per cent chance of playing)

Aston Villa - Robin Olsen (50 per cent chance of playing), Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara,

Bournemouth - David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey (25 per cent chance of playing), Rico Henry (25 per cent chance of playing), Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Bart Verbruggen (25 per cent chance of playing), Solly March, Julio Enciso (25 per cent chance of playing)

Everton - Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti

Ipswich Town - Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead, Cameron Humphreys (50 per cent chance of playing), George Hirst

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Conor Coady, Patson Daka (50 per cent chance of playing), Jamie Vardy (25 per cent chance of playing)

Manchester City - Jack Grealish (50 per cent chance of playing), Oscar Bobb (25 per cent chance of playing)

Manchester United - Harry Maguire (75 per cent chance of playing), Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund

Newcastle United - Fabian Schar (75 per cent chance of playing), Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson (25 per cent chance of playing)

Southampton - Kamaldeen Sulemana

West Ham United - Edson Alvarez (25 per cent chance of playing)

Wolves - Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Daniel Podence (50 per cent chance of playing)

Despite starting for England in the Euro 2024 final, Luke Shaw will miss the start of the season for Manchester United / Stu Forster, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Although it's the start of the new season, there are some players who have carried over suspensions from last campaign.

Chelsea - Reece James

Newcastle United - Sandro Tonali

Wolves - Nelson Semedo

FPL Gameweek 1 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 2pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (Sunday, 4pm)

Everton v Brighton

Ipswich Town v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Monday, 8pm)

Manchester United v Fulham (Friday, 8pm)

Newcastle United v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

West Ham United v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Manchester City's title defence starts at Stamford Bridge / Naomi Baker, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 1 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

Since the big who to pick guide, Indy100 has made three changes to its squad.

Leicester City's Wout Faes has come in for Brighton's Valentin Barco, both of whom are priced at £4.0m, because Brighton's Pervis Estupinan is back training and is on the grass.

He would likely take Barco's place if fit; Barco may start the opening fixture but there's been a bit of forward planning here.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) has come in for Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz (£6.0m) and because Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m) was included as he had been playing as the striker, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£5.0m) has come in to balance the books and be a viable option.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is the captain and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the vice-captain this week.

Indy100's team

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace, £4.5m (Brentford A)

Defenders

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool, £6m (Ipswich Town A)

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa, £4.5m (West Ham United A)

Dan Burn, Newcastle United, £4.5m (Southampton H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.5m (VC, Ipswich Town A)

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal, £7.0m (Wolves H)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.5m (Manchester United A)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.0m (West Ham United H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.0m (Chelsea A)

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United, £8.5m (C, Southampton H)

Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur, £7.5m (Leicester City A)

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola, West Ham United, £4.5m (Aston Villa H)

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea, £6.5m (Manchester City H)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.0m (Tottenham Hotspur H)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Newcastle United A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts with Brighton v Manchester United on August 24 (kick-off 12.30pm).

If you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

