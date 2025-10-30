FPL Gameweek 10 preview: Every player you need to think about

Well Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 was a tough one for some, wasn't it? But don't lose heart if things didn't quite go your way, there's plenty of Premier League picks to think about to get you bouncing back in Gameweek 10.

Gameweek 10 starts with five matches taking place on Saturday (1 November) afternoon with them all kicking off at 3pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT).



It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 10.

Best Gameweek 10 goalkeeper picks

Another gameweek, another Arsenal clean sheet makes David Raya (£5.7m) a strong contender between the sticks, especially as the Gunners have only conceded three goals in their opening nine Premier League games.

Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.7m) didn't keep a clean sheet in the Black Cats' brilliant win at Chelsea but did pick up four points, keeping him top of the goalkeeper picks in FPL - but after this weekend's Everton game, Sunderland do not have a green fixture in their next seven.

Newcastle United's Nick Pope (£5.2m) could be a decent pick as the Magpies travel to a struggling West Ham United and Newcastle only have one red fixture in their next 14 games. Newcastle could be a team to be thinking about going forward.

Best Gameweek 10 defender picks

As we keep saying, Arsenal assets seem to be the way forward here through Gabriel (£6.5m), Jurrien Timber (£6.1m) or Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m). William Saliba (£6.0m) is proving a bit more unpredictable at the moment as he continues to struggle here and there with injury.

Newcastle United's superb upcoming run makes Dan Burn (£5.2m) a strong pick.

Another team with a good upcoming run is Crystal Palace, making Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and especially Marc Guehi (£4.9m) good choices.

Manchester United and Brighton both also have good runs coming up but their defences have been a bit leaky of late so it might be worth holding off on assets from those clubs defensively for now.

Best Gameweek 10 midfielder picks

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) had a rare gameweek where he didn't return last time out and that could happen again against Manchester City this weekend - but the Cherries have no red fixture in their next nine after that, so don't panic!

Manchester United's Bryan Mbuemo (£8.2m) is hitting form and with the Red Devils not having a red gameweek in their next 12, he could be one to really think about.

With so many of Arsenal's goals and threats coming from set pieces, Declan Rice (£6.7m) could be a cheaper alternative into Arsenal's midfield. He is the Gunners' top points scoring midfielder at present.

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) could be a decent pick looking at the Eagles' fixtures. Brighton's run keeps Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) as a strong alternative choice.

Best Gameweek 10 forward picks

A rare blank last time out for Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.7m) but again, don't panic too much on him just yet.

There's quite a lot of players here who we mentioned last week but the points still stand - Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) is one to seriously consider given the Magpies' upcoming run. He scored again in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Spurs.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) is the most transferred in player this gameweek and it's easy to see why looking at the Eagles' fixtures and his form. He's very likely to provide returns over the next few weeks as the main man in Palace's attack.

Brentford's Igor Thiago (£6.2m) proved his worth again, scoring in the brilliant win over Liverpool, as did Brighton's Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) in the loss at Manchester United. Both could be strong alternatives if looking for cheaper price points.

But perhaps the best value of all at the moment is Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) who has scored in all three appearances in the last five Gameweeks and has started the last two for the Cherries while Evanilson was out injured.

