Donald Trump accused of 'weaponising justice' after this concerning social media post

US president Donald Trump has been accused of weaponising justice after sharing a concerning post on Truth Social .

Whether it be posting bizarre spelling mistakes or sharing disgusting AI videos , Trump appears very keen on using social media, rather than more traditional outlets, to communicate his thoughts.

In one recent concerning post, the president took to his social media platform to call for the investigation of a laundry list of his political enemies and people he doesn’t like very much, sparking accusations that he is weaponising the justice system for revenge in his own personal vendettas.

The 79-year-old listed a bunch of people who worked on his two impeachments, the January 6 enquiry and the 2016 Russian collusion case, smearing them with a slew of insults.

“Former FBI Agent Walter Giardina is a DIRTY COP! He should be, along with Deranged Jack Smith, the sinister team of Lisa Monaco and Andrew Weissmann, Liddle’ Jay Bratt, Norm Eisen and his FAKE Charity, CREW, Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland, Thomas Windom, who dreamt up the corrupt J-6 Witch Hunt, should be investigated, immediately,” Trump wrote .

“They are a disgrace to our Nation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Needless to say, his post was slammed by many who see this as the move of an “autocrat”.

“Never in the history of the US has any president openly and repeatedly called for the investigation, arrest & prosecution of his political opponents. While many continue to shrug these things off and normalize them, I will never stop pointing out that this is what autocrats do,” Ron Filipkowski argued.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh said: “This is wrong. This is the weaponization of justice. This is an abuse of power. This is impeachable. This behavior of Trump’s must never be normalized. Never.”

The criticism comes after four high-profile foes of Trump have been indicted after pressure from the US president. They include former national security adviser John Bolton, former FBI Director James Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

