A Republican has claimed that Democrats are behaving like children, and people can’t believe the audacity.

The current Trump administration has faced accusations that it is the most “unserious” government in US history , as they continue to post memes and pop culture references about serious topics, and issue childish replies, such as “Your mom” , to questions from journalists.

So, when Congresswoman Lisa McClain made the claim that it’s the Democrats who are throwing around “cheap insults” and acting childish, people had a lot to say.

McClain said: “So before anyone throws around cheap insults, like one Democrat member did on social media this week … I always find that funny. When you can’t beat us on the issues, what do children do? They personalise it.”

She continued: “We’re not in sixth grade anymore, but maybe for some people they are in sixth grade.”

McClain was accused of “breathtaking” hypocrisy, given that only a matter of days ago, US president Donald Trump called two Democratic women of colour “low IQ” .

“THE PRESIDENT IS POSTING AI VIDEOS OF HIMSELF DUMPING OCEANS OF S**T ON AMERICAN CITIZENS AND THE REPUBLICANS ARE SHRILLING ABOUT ‘CHILDISH INSULTS’,” someone pointed out.

Another shared a screenshot of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling Tim Waltz “Tampon Tim” and asked: “You mean like this one?”

One person argued: “We have a president who traffics in cheap insults.”

Someone else pointed out: “Of course @RepLisaMcClain would never support a politician who calls his political opponents names and throws around cheap insults.”

Another pointed out: “That’s right, I remember when Dems were running around posting memes of their fellow congresspeople with sombreros and funny moustaches......oh wait, that’s right, that was the Republicans.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings