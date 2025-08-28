FPL Gameweek 3 preview: Every player you need to consider

The twists and turns of the Premier League are already in full swing, causing headaches for some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers and elation for others.

After Manchester City's 4-0 win at Wolves, a 2-0 loss at home to Spurs. Chelsea's Cole Palmer pulled up in the warmup before the Blues won 5-1 with Joao Pedro, who blanked in the first Gameweek, getting 15 points. Liverpool's Florian Wirtz continues to trouble FPL managers and Mo Salah is only just earning contributions each week despite the Reds winning two from two.

Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins haven't turned up yet either. Add in injuries to Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to the mix and there's already enough to lead managers to think about making changes or playing a Wildcard if they haven't done so already.

Depending on how your team is looking, it might be best to wait until the international break. Or if desperate changes are needed, it could be best to make the move now.

Gameweek 3 kicks off with Chelsea hosting Fulham on Saturday (30 August) with kick-off at 12.30pm BST (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then.

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 3.

Best Gameweek 3 goalkeeper picks

Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels (£5.0m) is a strong option for this Gameweek specifically as the Reds host West Ham United who have been nothing short of woeful so far. However the Reds have three green fixtures and two red in their next five and have not yet kept a clean sheet this season.

Before the Carabao Cup, Manchester United's Altay Bayindir (£5.0m) could have been considered with Burnley at home but after they lost at Grimsby Town, rather you than me on that one.

Looking a bit more longer term, Spurs' Vicario (£5.0m) looks a good option with two clean sheets in two and no red fixture at all until Gameweek 12. That's one heck of a run.

Best Gameweek 3 defender picks

Sticking with Spurs and looking more longer term, Pedro Porro (£5.5m) could be worth looking at as not only has he been a part of the defence that's kept two clean sheets, he's also now taking a lot of set pieces under Thomas Frank. That could be an option depending on the extent of the injury to Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri (£6.0m) if he's in your squad.

Micky van de Ven (£4.5m), Djed Spence (£4.5m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m) should be considered too if you need cheaper Spurs alternatives.



Again, Forest assets could be strong with the caveat of them having a bit of a mixed run coming up. Arsenal defenders top the charts but the Gunners have Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United in their next four so would be risky - despite how stoic their defence can be.

Although Wolves' fixture at home to Everton is technically a green one, the home side have not yet scored and have lost both games. James Tarkowski (£5.5m) with his defensive contributions too could be one to consider.

Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye could be a decent differential for FPL managers / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 3 midfielder picks

This is the area that's becoming the most problematic, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) only offering contributions in injury time in the opening two games, Chelsea's Cole Palmer (£10.5m) pulling up in the warmup ahead of the Blues' last game and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) being out until after the international break, a blow for those who went with him early.

Although Bournemouth travel to Spurs next, the Cherries have not got a red Gameweek in the next seven and Antoine Semenyo £7.2m) is currently the top scoring midfielder or forward in FPL.

Looking at Nottingham Forest, new signing Dan Ndoye (£6.0m) has gained attacking returns in both games so far and could be a strong differential, especially with West Ham United up next. Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) is likely to get points too.

Once again, now might be the time to invest in Spurs assets through Brennan Johnson (£7.1m) or Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m).

Everton's attack shone with Jack Grealish (£6.5m) starring against Brighton and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) scoring too. The Toffees have a mixed run in their next five though.

Best Gameweek 3 forward picks

This might be famous last words but Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.0m) has never blanked in five games against Brighton. Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood (£7.7m) is one to consider too.

Again, Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) continued his strong start to the season with a goal at Newcastle United but Liverpool host Arsenal next. However there is a run of two consecutive green Gameweeks for the Reds after that.

After being unsure about Chelsea Joao Pedro (£7.6m) last Gameweek, he played deeper and thrived against West Ham United. He could be on penalties too if Palmer is not fit to play against Fulham.

With Spurs having such a good run, Richarlison (£6.7m) should not be overlooked.

