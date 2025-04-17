FPL Gameweek 33 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

The Premier League continues to throw up twists and turns and there'll undoubtedly be more to come before the season's end.

Liverpool continue to edge closer to their inevitable title, Newcastle United have soared up the table, Nottingham Forest have been pulled further into the scrap for Champions League places and Manchester United and Spurs continue to languish deep in the bottom half.

There's a blessing and a curse coming up for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as four teams have a double gameweek this time out before all having blanks the next but fear not - we've got you covered.

Ahead of each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 33.

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes picked up 27 points in FPL GW32 in a double gameweek for the Toon / Stu Forster, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 33 picks - what to think about

There's a fair bit to take into account over the next couple of gameweeks and that's because four teams have a double gameweek this time around before not being in action at all the gameweek after.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City are the teams this applies to. One strategy that managers may think about is capitalising on assets from these four clubs this week before switching them out the week after, utilising a wildcard or free hit.

Banking some transfers to cope with the blank gameweek afterwards could be an option too. This can then help take the run in into account too. If the assistant manager chip is not in action this gameweek, it could be time to play bench boost if this has not been used yet.

A reminder the assistant manager chip is available now and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for.

Going in the order of the Premier League table, Liverpool have a trip to Leicester City up next but then do not have another green gameweek for the rest of the season.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Arsenal have a trip to Ipswich Town before hosting Crystal Palace in their double gameweek before a blank. Something to bear in mind is that the Gunners could prioritise the Champions League having reached the semi-finals with games against PSG on April 29 and May 7 and could rotate in the league.

Newcastle United are the form team having won their last five league games in a row and have a green and two neutral in their next three before a tricky end to the season. Nottingham Forest have lost their last two but the Reds do not play a top 10 side until the final day against Chelsea.

Manchester City travel to Everton before hosting Aston Villa before a blank gameweek. City do not have another red fixture all season and with Erling Haaland out at the moment, Omar Marmoush could be an option up front. Chelsea have a tough run in.

Aston Villa host the in-form Magpies before travelling to Manchester City in a double gameweek before a blank. Bournemouth have a tough run in as well.

Fulham continue to be there or thereabouts and after hosing Chelsea in GW33, Fulham have two green and two neutral in their next four. Brighton have not won in four but have a similar run to Fulham.

Brentford have a fairly kind run in with just one red fixture left and Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa should both be considered depending on budgets. Crystal Palace host Bournemouth before visiting Arsenal in a double gameweek before a blank but the Eagles have conceded 10 goals in their last two games.

Everton have a tough couple of games at home to Manchester City before travelling to Chelsea. Manchester United have two green and two neutral fixtures and Spurs have two tricky fixtures at home to Nottingham Forest before visiting Liverpool.

Fresh off the back of winning four Premier League games for the first time in their history, Wolves will be looking to extend that run at Manchester United and at home to Leicester City in their next two. Matheus Cunha made an impact on his return from suspension and could be a strong option for the rest of the season. West Ham United have a fairly kind run in with no red fixture left.

Ipswich Town host Arsenal before travelling to Newcastle United, Leicester City host Liverpool before then having three gameweeks in their next four and Southampton have two green and one neutral in their next three.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush could provide strong returns in GW33 with a double gameweek and Erling Haaland out injured / Michael Steele, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Jorginho (75), Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Leon Bailey (75)

Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert (50), Ryan Christie, Luis Sinisterra (25), Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey (50), Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Mitoma Kaoru, Georginio Rutter, James Milner

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure

Everton - Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Fulham - Harry Wilson (75), Reiss Nelson

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric, Omari Hutchinson (50), Sam Szmodics, Jaden Philogene (50), Wes Burns, Kalvin Phillips (75), Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Wout Faes, Abdul Fatawu, Jeremy Monga (75)

Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez

Manchester City - Ederson (75), Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Phil Foden (75), Rodri, Erling Haaland

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt (25), Jonny Evans, Amad Diallo, Toby Collyer, Joshua Zirkzee (50)

Newcastle United - Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles

Nottingham Forest - Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi (75)

Southampton - Charlie Taylor (25)

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Son Heung-min (75)

West Ham United - Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Matt Doherty (75), Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (75), Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Jacob Murphy and Newcastle United have been in fine form, winning their last six in all competitions including the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool / Stu Forster, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 33 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (April 19) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Wednesday, 8pm)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Brentford v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Everton v Manchester City

Fulham v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

Ipswich Town v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Leicester City v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Manchester City v Aston Villa (Tuesday, 8pm)

Manchester United v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Spurs v Nottingham Forest (Monday, 8pm)

West Ham United v Southampton

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next one gets underway on Saturday, April 26 with Chelsea v Everton at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

