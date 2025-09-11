It's good to finally have the Premier League back, isn't it? A lot has happened for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to think about since the last round of fixtures...

First off, the summer transfer window shut with deadline day deals including Alexander Isak's record move to Liverpool, Yoane Wissa heading to Newcastle United and Manchester City securing the services of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Then there's been the international break, where Arsenal players starred and Erling Haaland scored five and registered two assists in Norway's devastating 11-1 thrashing of Moldova.

And we've had our first managerial casualty - Nottingham Forest sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and quickly replaced him with Ange Postecoglou. This could have huge implications on Forest assets with the Reds' defence being fairly solid under Nuno but Postecoglou is famously more focused on trying to outscore teams.

There's more than ever to think about - international breaks can usually spark Wild Cards to be played and we'll be going through the best picks for Gameweek 4 and beyond to see if it's worth you making sweeping changes yet or not.

Gameweek 4 kicks off with Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest on Saturday (13 September) with kick-off at 12.30pm BST (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then.

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 4.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland seems to be the leading premium pick candidate / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 4 goalkeeper picks

With Postecoglou taking the reins at Forest, those with Matz Sels (£5.0m) may be thinking if he's still worth it, even though the Reds have two favourable fixtures after Arsenal this weekend.

Crystal Palace's defence has been rather stoic, conceding just the one goal in their opening five games in all competitions, so Dean Henderson (£5.0m) could be one to consider.

Short term, Fulham and Spurs both have green gameweeks although Fulham have not yet kept a clean sheet and Spurs were beaten last time out. Having said that, Spurs have only conceded one league goal so Vicario (£5.0m) once again could be strong. Spurs also have no red fixture in their next eight.

Bournemouth have a decent run too so Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) may be one to consider - although he didn't cover himself in glory during England's 5-0 thrashing of Serbia. To note, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) could be a strong premium pick as a fantastic shot-stopper but City's defence has not been strong so far. Could he be the difference?

Best Gameweek 4 defender picks

Again, with Postecoglou now in at Forest, managers will have to take a view on whether their defensive assets will provide as good returns. There could still be success with wing-backs but less so with central defenders.

If replacements are being considered, again with Crystal Palace, Daniel Munoz (£5.5m) could prove fruitful with the Eagles' great defensive record and in the game against Forest where Palace did concede, he picked up attacking returns.

Once again, with a green Gameweek and kind fixtures going forward, Spurs assets need to be considered. Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) is the standout candidate but Djed Spence (£4.5m) also provides good value at that price point. Pedro Porro (£5.6m) could be a strong premium pick.

Bournemouth's decent run makes Jordan Sensei (£4.6m) a strong pick, especially as he's already fourth in the defender standings. Arsenal have Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) and Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) in the top three but have Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United up next.

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz could be a strong option / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 4 midfielder picks

Everton's Jack Grealish (£6.7m) is the most transferred in player after picking up four assists in his last two games with the Toffees up against an out-of-sorts Aston Villa next before Liverpool.

If he's not in already, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£7.4m) looks a strong pick. Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) is the top-scoring midfielder so far with a goal and assist in each of the last two games for the Blues with Brentford, Manchester United and Brighton up next.

Elsewhere, a cheaper route into Liverpool's attack may be Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) who has played 90 minutes in every match for the Reds so far. That could be an option while Liverpool's record signing gets up to speed - more on that in a sec.

Again, Spurs assets have the potential to offer strong returns, with Brennan Johnson (£7.1m) and Mohamed Kudus (£6.6m) the top scorers in that department for them so far.

Best Gameweek 4 forward picks

He's expensive but Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.1m) is looking like the strongest premium option for attacking returns right now. Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.7m) is the only one that tops him so far.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) has had a fantastic start to the season - but will his role change with the arrival of Alexander Isak (£10.4m)? Will he play out wide more often now? What knock on effect will that have? There are a lot of unknowns with Liverpool until Isak gets to full fitness after a disrupted pre-season.

Spurs' Richarlison (£6.7m) has had a brilliant start and with a good run coming up, he could be one to consider. Bournemouth's Evanilson (£7.0m) shouldn't be overlooked either.

Crystal Palace's good run could really spark Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) into life. Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa (£7.5m) is one to keep an eye on too, as well as Nick Woltemade (£7.0m).

