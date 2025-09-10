Man allegedly found living in a crawl space without the property owner knowing

A man in the US has been arrested after he was allegedly living in a crawl space underneath a home without the property owner knowing.

On Wednesday night, Beniamin Bucur was discovered at the apartment complex near Portland, Oregon and was arrested on charges of burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The arrest by Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies came after a report of a man parking his car and making his way into one of the buildings despite not being known to live in the complex.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

According to the witness, the door to the crawl space was open, and light was coming from inside.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the door to the crawl space was damaged and locked, and that there was also an extension cord running through a vent.

The owner did say to deputies they had previously heard "strange noises" coming from the crawl space but said no one should be there.

In the end, officers had to force their way into the crawl space after the owner's key didn't work.

Once inside, they found Bucur, along with a bed, lights, chargers, TVs, and other electronic equipment plugged into the home's power supply.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office noted in their official statement how the 40-year-old had taken "significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space and was obviously living inside," and a pipe was also found that had white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

It is believed he had been living in the crawl space for "an extended period of time."

Bucur was charged with burglary and possessing methamphetamine at Clackamas County Jail on Thursday and his bail was set at $75,000 (£55,000).

Elsewhere from indy100, Care home resident, 97, 'arrested' in birthday surprise, and Googly eyes bring viral fame to Bend, Oregon in unusual case of vandalism

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.