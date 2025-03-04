New Gears of War: E-Day release date rumour isn't great news for gamers

There's a new rumour doing the rounds about a release date for Gears of War: E-Day and it is not what fans of the series want to hear.

Gears of War: E-Day is the upcoming latest entry into Xbox's iconic Gears of War series.



It's a prequel to the first game and it seems the new title will follow Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago on Emergence Day when the Locust War starts.

The game was understood by some to be targeted to release at some point in 2025.

However a well-known Xbox leaker known as exTas1s said in a YouTube video Gears of War: E-Day is likely to release in 2026 but that a remastered collection of older games could be on the way this year, along with a PS5 release.

The latest Gears of War: E-Day release date rumour is not good news for fans of the franchise / Screenshot from Xbox

According to a rough translation by Pure Xbox, exTas1s said: "What [my sources] tell me is that Gears of War: E-Day is increasingly far from even having the possibility of being released in 2025...

"It seems every cloud has a silver lining because according to the reports and according to what I am receiving, in 2025 we will indeed have Gears... It has always been very difficult for me to confirm this but it seems that we do have a Gears collection [on the way].

"If everything continues according to plan at least, the plan as of today (which means things can go wrong) is that the collection will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase this year and that in principle it is planned to be launched in this same year."

Redditors have been reacting to the rumours.

zrkillerbush said: "I swear we've been hearing about the Gears collection for years now, I really hope its true."

DrexellGames said: "If they release the collection on Steam or GOG, I'd be happy."

RinRinDoof said: "Sweet (if true)."

HakaishinChampa said: "Seriously achievement will be hell."

sparechangemaam said: "Man I'd love Gears 2/3 multiplayer on PC."

None of this has been confirmed by Xbox at the time of writing.

