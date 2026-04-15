Brand new God of War game updates 'revealed' by leaker

New details about a potential God of War spin-off game from PlayStation Studios' Santa Monica Studio have been 'revealed' online.

During the last State of Play in February, Santa Monica confirmed it's working on remakes of the original God of War trilogy and officially revealed God of War Sons of Sparta, a Metroidvania game developed in collaboration with Mega Cat Studios.

It's long been rumoured Santa Monica has been working on a full AAA God of War spin-off title and renowned insider site MP1st has 'revealed' new details about it.

MP1st report it can "confirm that East-Asian mythologies will be part of it, as [they've] heard that elements from Chinese and Japanese mythologies will be part of a new entry in the series.

"Having said that, game development is a fickle thing and as such, things are always subject to change, though we expect those to be present in the final version of the title."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This comes after Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson said on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly: "I heard last month that God of War was due to be announced soon and in April as well."

Someone understood to be the author of a Fandom Wire article claiming in August 2023 the next God of War game will be a prequel recently commented with more claims in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit.

IntrinsicGamer said: "It'll be [Faye, Kratos' second wife and Atreus' mother] and Tyr, there will be a talking sword in the game which is Merlin. You will explore multiple mythologies, including things related to Mayan myths."

A new God of War spin-off game has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.