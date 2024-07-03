Fans have GTA 6 fears after GTA Online features are locked behind a paywall

A number of Grand Theft Auto fans have expressed concern about what Rockstar Games has planned for a potential online mode in GTA 6 after a quality-of-life feature was locked behind a paywall in the latest GTA Online update.

Rockstar's latest update for GTA Online went live at the end of June with a new story arc where players take on the role of a bounty hunter along with a load of fresh in-game content these updates usually have - an interesting GTA 6 Easter egg was recently spotted within this.

One of those features was called 'The Vinewood Club App' which is available on the in-game phone that lets players "get quick access to your business earnings, purchase ammo with no extra fees, request a Car Club vehicle and purchase or claim Vinewood Car Club vehicles", according to Rockstar.

However, to access its benefits, players must have a GTA+ subscription, which is Rockstar's premium subscription service for some of its content and it costs £6.99 per month - this subscription is only available on consoles, meaning PC players have no way of accessing this particular new feature at all.

This was highlighted in a Reddit post by peazoh in the GTA Online Subreddit.

And a number of those who commented on the post are worried what this could mean for the potential online mode in GTA 6.

At the time of writing, while it seems highly likely Rockstar will include an online mode in GTA 6, this has not yet been confirmed by developers.



In fact, any news on GTA 6 has gone quite quiet at the moment - the latest update on it came from Take-Two, the American holding company that owns Rockstar Games, from an earnings call in May in which it revealed GTA 6 will be released in Autumn 2025.

The only other official announcements came when the game itself was confirmed late in 2023 along with a record-breaking trailer dropping in December of that year too.

There continues to be a lot of speculation and rumours surrounding the game.

