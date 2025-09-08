GTA 6 LIVE: 'Crazy' gameplay feature spotted in trailer

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still nine months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is a "crazy" new gameplay feature has been spotted online by a sleuth from GTA 6 trailer 2.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call at the start of August when there was an update on that release date.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

'Hopefully the jets have liveries' from GTA6 Following on from the GTA 6 Subreddit post about jets being spotted in the second trailer, another Redditor hopes they will "have liveries". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. reddit_user_in_space said: "We have pretty good liveries in GTA 5 imo." One user said: "This is dumb." Claptown420 said: "I don't see how jets fit into the lore of GTA 6... They're supposed to be low-end criminals / bank robbers. Please let's not lose the plot like the Fast & Furious movies, s*** went from somewhat believable to completely off the rails. Maybe in GTA Online..."

'Crazy' gameplay feature spotted in trailer from GTA6 An online sleuth has spotted a "crazy" gameplay feature from GTA 6 trailer 2. Redditor Eccel9700 posted a gif from the trailer and said: "There's a jet flying through the clouds. It seriously cannot be understated how incredible the clouds look in this game. They seem to have way more volume and scale than even the clouds in RDR2. Flying through clouds, especially in thunderstorms, is going to be breathtaking." And others have been reacting to this find. Due_Response_1507 said: "That's a pretty good spot to be fair." Neither_Principle_34 said: "Bro this game is going to be so insane, 26 May can't come fast enough." Substantial_Can1072 said: "Bro, how tf did you find this. Respect." imachoculatedonnut said: "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday."

r10_fe07 said: "That's crazy! How many more details can we get outta that trailer? Rockstar give us an update ffs."

Third of the way to release A third of the time from Rockstar Games announcing GTA 6 was delayed to its revised release date has now passed, according to X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown that's keeping track. Rockstar Games confirmed on 2 May that GTA 6 was delayed to 26 May 2026. And now, since that announcement, a third of the time has passed until the revised release date. The countdown continues.

Gaming boss labels GTA 6 'AAAAA game' Nigel Lowrie, co-founder of gaming publisher Devolver Digital, has said GTA 6 is a "AAAAA game". Speaking to IGN, Lowrie said: "There are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game. "It's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands."

