Divinity: Larian Studios boss reveals generative AI u-turn

Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke has revealed the studio will no longer be using generative artificial intelligence (AI) when exploring concept art for Divinity.

Divinity is an upcoming turn-based role-playing game from the developer of Baldur's Gate 3 which was revealed at The Game Awards 2025.

It was reported Vincke has been pushing the use of generative AI but there will not be any AI-generated content in Divinity. He did say that generative AI was being used to explore concept art but that the game itself would not feature anything from it.

However this caused a huge stir on social media just days after the game was announced.

In a Larian developer Q&A in the Games Subreddit, developers were asked for their "opinion" on the use of generative AI in development.

And Vincke took this opportunity to set the record straight.

He said: "I know there's been a lot of discussion about us using AI tools as part of concept art exploration. We already said this doesn't mean the actual concept art is generated by AI but we understand it created confusion.

"So, to ensure there is no room for doubt, we've decided to refrain from using genAI tools during concept art development. That way there can be no discussion about the origin of the art."

Vincke went on to say that doesn't mean it won't be used or explored in other areas though.

"Having said that, we continuously try to improve the speed with which we can try things out," he added. "The more iterations we can do, the better in general the gameplay is.

"We think genAI can help with this and so we're trying things out across departments. Our hope is that it can aid us to refine ideas faster, leading to a more focused development cycle, less waste and ultimately, a higher-quality game.

"The important bit to note is that we will not generate 'creative assets' that end up in a game without being 100 per cent sure about the origins of the training data and the consent of those who created the data. If we use a genAI model to create in-game assets, then it'll be trained on data we own."

