New Halo game by Activision details 'revealed' and gamers have 'chills'

New details about Activision's plans for Halo have been 'revealed' by a renowned gaming industry insider and gamers have said they have "chills".

As part of XBOX's 'reset', Microsoft's gaming division recently confirmed 268 roles were "eliminated" across "Halo Studios, other first-party studios and the XGS (XBOX Game Studios) management and central functions layer".

Activision will develop the next Halo game with a small team at Halo Studios continuing to support the community and games that have already released.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Rebs has revealed what he claims to have heard about Activision's plans for Halo.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In the video, he said: "According to the same source who told me Activision was working on a Halo project before the official announcement, Activision originally proposed two separate games: a free-to-play multiplayer and a campaign.

"Apparently Activision's idea for the campaign project was a soft reboot that doesn't follow Halo Infinite's story but doesn't retcon established canon.

"However it sounds like plans are changing. I'm told they discarded their original project ideas for a full Halo game.

"The big question is: will the campaign still be a soft reboot or a full reboot like the rumours say? My source says it's too early to know for sure as nothing is set in stone but they've heard Activision is considering a full reboot and making a Master Chief origin story."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and a number of fans said this gave them "chills".

One said: "'Full reboot' and 'Master Chief origin story' sent shivers down my spine."

Another agreed: "Oh my god. I have been filled with chills with the realisation that they're going to make the Spartan-II program an unambiguously good thing."

"Soft reboot please," a third pleaded. "I know the 343 stuff is controversial but losing any lore would suck. Soft reboot and respect what's come before while making the next saga your own."

A fourth commented: "Kinda mixed on the idea of a Master Chief origin story. Sometimes it's better to keep things a mystery (ya know his origin is probably in books or whatever but that's different from actually seeing it)."

And a fifth exclaimed: "The last f*****g thing Halo needs is a f*****g MC origin story. Typical unoriginal Activision writers, can't make decent stories for s**t anymore."

To be clear, no specific plans about what's in store for Halo have been officially confirmed by Activision or XBOX and this all remains speculation at the time of writing.

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