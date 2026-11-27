Two different leakers have clashed in their views as to whether GTA 6 could run at higher frame rates on the next generation of consoles or on PC.

GTA 6 is out on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S and across all consoles at launch, the game runs at a locked 30fps (frames per second). A lot of modern games have the option to run at 60fps for a trade off in lower native resolution.



There has been lots of speculation as to whether PC could run GTA 6 at higher frame rates when the expected (but unconfirmed) port releases.

And two different insiders have very different views as to how the game could run on the next generation of consoles.

Moore's Law Is Dead thinks GTA 6 has the capacity to run at 60fps at least on PS6 and XBOX Project Helix consoles.

Responding to a question about it on X / Twitter, he said: "I mean they have the equivalent of a [NVIDIA] 5080 for the GPU and a CPU twice as fast [for next-gen consoles]. 60fps will be easy. Honestly there could be a 120fps mode."

But that optimism isn't shared by everyone.

In a post on X / Twitter, renowned tech insider KeplerL2 said: "Let me remind you that the following GPUs are less than 2x the performance of the PS5: RTX 3080, 3080Ti, 3090, 4070, 4070 Super, 5070 RX 6800 XT, 6900 XT, 6950XT, 7800 XT, 7900 GRE, 9070 GRE.

"As for CPU, in the most intensive scenes current consoles can drop to 20fps, so you'd need something >3x faster for a stable 60fps. That's basically only possible with a 7800X3D / 9800X3D for now.

"I'll also add that I don't believe the PS6 will achieve a stable 60fps either, as the CPU is only around 2x the PS5."

KeplerL2 is saying there they believe the current suite of PC hardware available would not be capable of running GTA 6 at a stable 60fps, with a handful of high-end exceptions, and neither would the PS6.

This is all speculation at the moment until anything official is announced about potential GTA 6 PC, PS6 and XBOX Project Helix ports.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



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: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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