If you get a six-star wanted level in GTA 6, that's supposed to be it. It's not a question of being able to lose the heat but how long you can survive with every cop in Leonida, and the army, after you - there's no coming back from it.

Or so it seemed.

Two different clips have gone viral of two gamers actually managing to not only evade capture but completely get rid of their six-star wanted level.

Japanese streamer Haigure Tamao, using his VTuber avatar, used the Tommy Vercetti Easter egg to get rid of it.

The Tommy Vercetti Easter egg requires players to solve a puzzle which stretches across 12 electrical substations in Leonida before finding a portal inside the Turtle Head Power Station between 7pm and 6am in the game.

This portal transports players to a PS2-style recreation of the original Malibu Club before they eventually come back to the modern-day world of GTA 6.

Tamao completed the puzzle, the portal opened and he got himself a six-star wanted level.



Having broken line of sight from police and the army, he went through the portal to see if that would get rid of his wanted level.

It went away when he entered and, sure enough, when he came back into Leonida, the wanted level was still nowhere to be seen. He'd done it.

- YouTube youtu.be

In a YouTube video, which has since been clipped up across social media and has gone viral, Fearcb, a content creator who's a former PUBG Mobile professional, posted footage of them managing to escape six stars too.

After wreaking havoc, they took advantage of the hidden underground network beneath Leonida and managed to break line of sight.

After a few more moments, Fearcb managed to get rid of the six-star wanted level completely.

So two different players have managed to get rid of six-star wanted levels in two completely different ways. Are they supposed to be able to do this? Who knows.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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