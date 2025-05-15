'I'm still in shock': GTA 6 fans stunned by record breaking detail

GTA 6 fans are "still in shock" over a detail about the game's estimated production costs that's going viral.

It's long been rumoured GTA 6 is costing Rockstar Games around $1 billion to develop with some rumours previously circulating online that it could even be up to £2 billion.

While it seems the $2 billion rumours (which were questioned by some as soon as they started) have been quashed, the estimated development cost is still eye-watering.

An IGN report said: "GTA 6's development cost so far is estimated to be over $1 billion, which would make it the most expensive video game of all time."

To be clear, this figure has not been confirmed by Take-Two or Rockstar Games and is estimated.

But it's quickly been doing the rounds on social media and fans have been left stunned by how much the game is rumoured to be costing Rockstar to make.

Prominent X / Twitter account @videotechuk_ said: "$1 billion... I'm still in shock. That's insane for a video game production. Rockstar is not messing around."

YouTuber LegacyKillaHD said: "Tired of seeing people float that $2 billion number because the 2022 leaker misread a document. But still, $1 billion is still absolutely insane for GTA 6."

@GameRoll_, an account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, said: "Rockstar has been cooking so hard."

Another account said: "Crazy numbers."



One described the figure as "absolutely massive".

"Just pure ambition, open-world chaos, and Rockstar going all in," another commented.

