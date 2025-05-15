Charli XCX teases music video for 'party 4 u' five years after its release

Charli XCX has a treat for fans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her 2020 album, 'How I'm Feeling Now', by sharing a music video teaser for a song off the record that has had a renaissance.

That's right, 'party 4 u' is getting a music video, and if you've been on TikTok as of late, then you'll know how popular the track has become.

In the short teaser clip, the camera captures a close-up of Charli's eyes while the stripped-back part of the song plays. It then cuts to a blank screen where the text "tmrw" shares that the full video will drop on Thursday (April 15).

Charli also shared a clip of herself running down an empty street while holding pink balloons, a reference to one of the song’s lyrics.

Then on Instagram, she posted a handwritten message reflecting on the five-year anniversary of 'How I'm Feeling Now' where she teased about doing "something to celebrate" the milestone.

“I really can’t believe that 5 years later, one of the Angel favorites is having its own special moment.”

“So obviously I wanted to do something to celebrate…,” she added. “This one’s for you, Angels.”

The song was written back in 2017 for her mixtape 'Pop 2' and it didn't end up on the tracklist, but soon became a fan favourite as Charli would still include it in her live shows, and it was later added to ''How I'm Feeling Now'.

How did 'party 4 u' go viral?

It was in February this year when 'party 4 u' bucked a TikTok trend where people shared themselves singing the fast-paced second verse: "You could watch me pull up on your body/Like it's summer, take my clothes off in the water/Splash around and get you blessed like holy water/I don't know what you were waiting for/You know that I've been waiting for you."

Last month, Charli surprised fans by performing it during her second weekend performance at Coachella.

Following this, the buzz around the song continued as the singer inspired fans to share candid-style videos to the tune, where people share what the song feels like to them.

"This is actually the moment you realize that one person isn't ever coming to your party so you stand in the middle of the room, tear briefly in your eyes but then you wipe them away, pretend you're ok and proceed to get unbelievably fcked up and then spend the next week feeling completely ashamed of yourself xx," Charli wrote in her video.

While the song has also been used in fan edits of love interests in love interests from Normal People, Something Great, The Great Gatsby, When Harry Met Sally, La La Land, and more.

Chart impact

As a result of 'party 4 u' going viral, it has made an appearance on the US Spotify 100 Viral Chart and currently sits at No. 29.

This has also seen the song climb up to No.55 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at the time of writing has spent three weeks in the charts while it's currently No.28 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

What have fans said about the music video teaser?

Given how beloved the song is on the internet, Charli's fans were thrilled at the news that 'party 4 u' is getting a music video, as thousands took to the TikTok comments section.

One person said: "YESSSS NORMALIZE RELEASING MVS FOR SONGS FROM THE PAST WHEN IT BLOWS UP. THE SONG DESERVES IT!!!!"

"Party 4 u being just discovered NOW after all this time is what gets me," a second person wrote.

A third person added: "Party 4 has its deserved flowers. We love you so much Charli <333"

"THIS IS WHY NEVER GATEKEEP ANY SONGS, WE GET STUFF LIKE THIS," a fourth person commented.

