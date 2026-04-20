GTA 6 LIVE: Release date countdown hits huge milestone

The countdown to GTA 6's release date has hit a huge milestone.

The last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came in February when Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed the game's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing beginning this Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, trailer updates, gameplay details and release date rumours.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

GTA 6 release date countdown hits huge milestone The countdown to GTA 6's release date has hit a huge milestone as there's now less than seven months to go until the game releases - as long as there are no further delays. GTA 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November 2026. The game has already been delayed twice from Autumn 2025 and 26 May 2026. Take-Two Interactive usually hosts an earnings call in May and it should become more clear then if GTA 6 does remain on track to release on 19 November 2026. That's because it will be the company's first earnings call of the new fiscal year, meaning there will be the first major details of financial projections based on when the game is scheduled to release.

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