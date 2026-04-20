Karol G makes major announcement during Coachella set - what did fans think about it?

Karol G just closed Coachella 2026 with a second headline show that brought Latin fever to Indio, California.

She was the first Latina headliner that the festival has had, and her Weekend One slot felt no shortage of praise, thanks to its huge production value; including a mariachi band and incredible costumes.

She was joined across the weekend by Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter.

Following her first headliner slot, her Spotify streams increased 15 per cent within one day, and her U.S. streams reportedly jumped over 35 per cent, per Rolling Stone.

This weekend, she was joined by a number of special guests, including J Balvin, Peso Pluma, and Becky G, before blowing fans' minds further when she announced a tour at the end of the show.

"You are mother Becky G", one fan reacted to the special guest appearance, which saw the 'Shower' singer celebrate immigration.

"Karol G the woman that you are", another wrote.

Another praised the Colombian for "devouring" the performance, while a fourth penned that she's the "best to do it".

How much was Karol G paid for Coachella?

The exact figure isn't known, but headliner fees are usually around mid-seven figures. That money will also need to go towards production costs and other fees.

JBeau Lewis, a partner agent at UTA who has Karol as a client, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coachella's first Latina headliner spent three times the fee she was paid on bringing the show to life, as part of a "bigger plan" for long-term exposure.

Karol G's Coachella Weekend Two set list:

1. LATINA FOREVA

2. Un Gatito Me Llamó

3. OKI DOKI

4. Tá OK (Remix)

5. QLONA (with special guest Peso Pluma)

6. S91

7. Tropicoqueta

8. Papasito

9. Ese Hombre Es Malo

10. Mamiii (with special guest Becky G)

11. A Su Boca La Amo (Interlude)

12. GATÚBELA

13. EL BARCO

14. Bandida Entrenada

15. OJOS FERRARI

16. Medley performed by special guests J Balvin & Ryan Castro

17. Ivonny Bonita

18. TQG

19. AMARGURA



20. Tusa

21. BICHOTA

22. Mi Tierra

23. Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

24. PROVENZA

Is Karol G going on tour?

Karol G announced at the end of her Coachella Weekend Two performance that a tour was coming.

As she rounded off the show, a screen behind her flashed up with the words 'Nos Vamos de Tour' - which translates to 'We're going on tour'.

No further details or dates have been announced.

Why not read...

Why does Coachella happen twice? This is what's different about Weekend 2

Bieberchella: What are people saying about Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 set?

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