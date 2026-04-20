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PlayStation's Saros trophy list 'leaked' online ahead of release

PlayStation's Saros trophy list 'leaked' online ahead of releaseplay icon
Saros - Official 'Bringing Our Characters to Life' Behind the Scenes Video
IGN / VideoElephant

WARNING: This article may contain minor spoilers for Saros.

The trophy list for upcoming PlayStation first-party game Saros appears to have been leaked online ahead of its release.

Saros is a third-person action game developed by Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal. Saros is effectively a successor to Returnal but has a completely different setting and cast of characters.

The game is due to release on 30 April with two days' early access for those who pre-order or purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

But ahead of that, it seems the trophy list for Saros has been leaked online. To be clear, the following Saros trophy list is not official and has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

A post in the Saros Subreddit (which has since been deleted) claims there are 45 trophies in total and they are as follows:

  1. Come Back Stronger - Die once
  2. Never Let Go - Complete Act 1
  3. Into Yellow - Complete Act 2
  4. The Blazing Throne - Complete Act 3
  5. Let Go - Complete all epilogue requirements and defeat the King
  6. Prophet - Defeat the Overlord in Shattered Rise
  7. Legion - Defeat the Overlord in Blighted Marsh
  8. Bastion - Defeat the Overlord in Ancient Depths
  9. Rhabdom - Defeat the Overlord in Shattered Descent
  10. Priestess - Defeat the Overlord in Cathedral
  11. Shepherd - Defeat the Overlord in Acolyte's Haven
  12. Architect - Defeat the Overlord in Desecrated Fortress
  13. King - Defeat the Overlord in Yellow Shore
  14. Fall From Grace - Kill an enemy using the environment
  15. Vincible - Complete a biome without using the Shield
  16. Countermand - Parry and stagger 2 enemies at once
  17. Enforcer - Hit 7 enemies within 5 seconds with Handcannons
  18. Relentless - Land 50 consecutive Rifle shots
  19. Spread The Cost - Land 7 perfect Shotgun blasts in a row
  20. Angle Of Attack - Kill an enemy with a ricochet Nova Lance shot
  21. Radiance - Damage 3 enemies at once with Illumine
  22. Vicious Circle - Hit 4 enemies within 2 seconds using Chakrams
  23. All Shall Bow - Hit 3 enemies simultaneously with Crossbows
  24. Broadside - Kill 5 enemies with one Prominence blast
  25. Atrophy - Damage 5 enemies at once with Dispiritor projectiles
  26. Approach Vector - Kill a shielded enemy with a mid-air melee attack
  27. Overdriven - Kill 30 enemies in one Overdrive cycle
  28. Catch And Release - Absorb 3 power bars with Shield, then kill using a Power Weapon
  29. Never Enough - Collect 20 Halcyon in Yellow Shore
  30. Shattered Glass - Complete all Banyan Tree encounters
  31. Strange Is The Night - Enter the Banyan Tree
  32. Reinforced Carapace - Collect 20 Integrity Augments
  33. Eclipse's Gift - Collect 70 Halcyon total
  34. Carcosan Cartographer - Complete 33 expeditions via World Dial
  35. Carcosan Conqueror - Defeat 10 Alpha enemies
  36. Untouchable - Complete a biome without taking damage or losing Adrenaline
  37. Second Chance - Use Second Chance once
  38. Fatal Triptych - Die 3 times in one cycle
  39. War Within - Reach max Corruption and survive
  40. Bullet Paradise - Kill 1,995 regular enemies
  41. Soltari R&D - Unlock and use all traits / variants of one weapon
  42. Break The Cycle - Absorb 2,021 projectiles with Shield
  43. Nightmare Strands - Complete all 7 Nightmare Gates
  44. Full Arsenal - Unlock all weapons and kill 25 enemies with each
  45. The Sun Is Forever - Unlock all trophies

Saros is similar to Returnal in that it has rougelike elements, such as having to start new runs after the character dies in-game, but this time in Saros resources and progression are permanent as they carry over between runs instead of players having to start all over again.

Saros is also much more narrative focused this time around. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for in a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse.

Saros is out on PS5 on 30 April. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition can play it 48 hours early on 28 April.

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