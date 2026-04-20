PlayStation's Saros trophy list 'leaked' online ahead of release

WARNING: This article may contain minor spoilers for Saros.



The trophy list for upcoming PlayStation first-party game Saros appears to have been leaked online ahead of its release.

Saros is a third-person action game developed by Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal. Saros is effectively a successor to Returnal but has a completely different setting and cast of characters.

The game is due to release on 30 April with two days' early access for those who pre-order or purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

But ahead of that, it seems the trophy list for Saros has been leaked online. To be clear, the following Saros trophy list is not official and has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

A post in the Saros Subreddit (which has since been deleted) claims there are 45 trophies in total and they are as follows:



Come Back Stronger - Die once Never Let Go - Complete Act 1 Into Yellow - Complete Act 2 The Blazing Throne - Complete Act 3 Let Go - Complete all epilogue requirements and defeat the King Prophet - Defeat the Overlord in Shattered Rise Legion - Defeat the Overlord in Blighted Marsh Bastion - Defeat the Overlord in Ancient Depths Rhabdom - Defeat the Overlord in Shattered Descent Priestess - Defeat the Overlord in Cathedral Shepherd - Defeat the Overlord in Acolyte's Haven Architect - Defeat the Overlord in Desecrated Fortress King - Defeat the Overlord in Yellow Shore Fall From Grace - Kill an enemy using the environment Vincible - Complete a biome without using the Shield Countermand - Parry and stagger 2 enemies at once Enforcer - Hit 7 enemies within 5 seconds with Handcannons Relentless - Land 50 consecutive Rifle shots Spread The Cost - Land 7 perfect Shotgun blasts in a row Angle Of Attack - Kill an enemy with a ricochet Nova Lance shot Radiance - Damage 3 enemies at once with Illumine Vicious Circle - Hit 4 enemies within 2 seconds using Chakrams All Shall Bow - Hit 3 enemies simultaneously with Crossbows Broadside - Kill 5 enemies with one Prominence blast Atrophy - Damage 5 enemies at once with Dispiritor projectiles Approach Vector - Kill a shielded enemy with a mid-air melee attack Overdriven - Kill 30 enemies in one Overdrive cycle Catch And Release - Absorb 3 power bars with Shield, then kill using a Power Weapon Never Enough - Collect 20 Halcyon in Yellow Shore Shattered Glass - Complete all Banyan Tree encounters Strange Is The Night - Enter the Banyan Tree Reinforced Carapace - Collect 20 Integrity Augments Eclipse's Gift - Collect 70 Halcyon total Carcosan Cartographer - Complete 33 expeditions via World Dial Carcosan Conqueror - Defeat 10 Alpha enemies Untouchable - Complete a biome without taking damage or losing Adrenaline Second Chance - Use Second Chance once Fatal Triptych - Die 3 times in one cycle War Within - Reach max Corruption and survive Bullet Paradise - Kill 1,995 regular enemies Soltari R&D - Unlock and use all traits / variants of one weapon Break The Cycle - Absorb 2,021 projectiles with Shield Nightmare Strands - Complete all 7 Nightmare Gates Full Arsenal - Unlock all weapons and kill 25 enemies with each The Sun Is Forever - Unlock all trophies

Saros is similar to Returnal in that it has rougelike elements, such as having to start new runs after the character dies in-game, but this time in Saros resources and progression are permanent as they carry over between runs instead of players having to start all over again.



Saros is also much more narrative focused this time around. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for in a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse.

Saros is out on PS5 on 30 April. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition can play it 48 hours early on 28 April.

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