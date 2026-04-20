Euphoria fans have shared an outpouring of love for Labrinth after his noticeable absence in season 3 of the highly-anticipated show.

The star served as the show’s lead composer, with standout tracks like 'Formula' and 'All For Us' becoming viral favourites.

Last month, Labrinth shared a pointed statement towards the music industry, writing on Instagram: "IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F**K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F**K EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X."

Following the drop of the third episode, fans turned to X/Twitter to express their disappointment and how Labrinth's music carried the show.

Instead, he's been replaced by Hans Zimmer, who is responsible for the soundtrack to some of the biggest productions of recent times - including Top Gun: Maverick and No Time To Die.

"Labrinth is missed so deeply. Hans Zimmer is an amazing composer, but I feel like these tracks don’t cover the essence or vibe of the show," one penned.

Another chimed in: "Labrinth succeeded in ruining all Euphoria scenes that were supposed to have his songs, like you can FEEL something missing. Hope he’s proud."

A third suggested the show isn't quite the same without him.

As another reiterated a similar sentiment.

"His sound really gave the show its identity," one fan shared.

Another suggested the show was "heavily missing" something, and believes it to be Labrinth's music.

Without his sound, another called the show simply "glitter and trauma".

Labrinth returned to Instagram on 11 April, ahead of Euphoria's new season.

"People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it," he wrote.

He continued: "I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like s**t."

Indy100 reached out to HBO for comment

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