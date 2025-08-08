GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update revealed

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in less than 10 months' time and leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl about what's arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and there was an update on if GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 or not.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

ICYMI: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it started, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026. Read the full story here.

'Anyone else noticing this?' from GTA6 A Redditor has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit about Lucia. JamaicanX posted 10 different images of her from the trailer and official screenshots from Rockstar Games and said: "Is it just me or does Lucia look kinda different in some scenes? It's clear her model has been updated since the first trailer but at times she still looks noticeably different from one shot to another. What do you guys think?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Nutttss said: "Makeup, styling and possibly weight mechanics in play, regardless she doesn't look off you can tell it's still her. Maybe more minor changes will occur till the final release." ramanrow said: "I think lighting plays a big role in all these pictures." SixtyNineFlavours said: "To be fair, people do look different on a day to day basis irl, so this is a great sign imo. If it was one model that always looked the same no matter what clothing, hair style etc then it would be what we've always seen. If they look different depending on combinations of clothing / hairstyles / weight and context, that would be an improvement."

Strauss Zelnick's price comments reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about pricing in an interview with Variety. To recap, he said: "That announcement [about the cost] will come from Rockstar in due time. "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever. "As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. "I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it." A screenshot of this was reposted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by uniquecartridge who said: "Gamers rejoice! The $80 price tag might be averted." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. _-_Mr-Bradley-D_-_ said: "I hope nobody seriously believes this is generosity on their part, they'll make bank on the back end off shark cards." Temporary_Round555 said: "That's vague brother. It does not mean the game will be priced as 70 dollars and also 'averted'? Who said the game will be 80 in the first place?" Rusty_Drumz said: "This in no way confirms that they're not going up to $80."

Release date update reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to the game remaining on track to release on 26 May 2026. kvpop said: "It's the next earnings call to pay attention to if there's a delay." Midgeti said: "Crazy the GTA franchise will surpass half a billion copies sold by the time GTA 6 releases." ByteSpawn said: "Take2 dosent know s*** tho the meeting before Rockstar delayed the game they said the game will be released this Autumn. Even Rockstar themselves didn't know till is close to release date." MidnightPulse69 said: "They've said this before and delayed it. Just saying." ScottRans0m said: "Honestly, I'd only start to think May '26 is set in stone if it gets confirmed at the Feb '26 earnings call. If it's getting delayed again they'd have to announce it around then."

'One more unannounced remaster / port from Take-Two' The eagle-eyed @videotechuk_ has spotted there's still "one more unannounced remaster / port from Take-Two" to come from the documents shared by the company online. Speculation has been swirling for a while now that RDR2 could be getting a next gen release. This is not currently known though and the remaster or port could be for any of Take-Two's studios, including 2K.

Earnings call concludes And that's the end of Take-Two's latest earnings call. GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated comments he made to Variety about the pricing of the game, saying "we want to deliver more value than what we've charged for" and hinted at deluxe editions.

There was also an interesting topic of platforms that came up during the investor Q&A too. GTA 5 sales have slowed although microtransactions in GTA Online are up, with RDR2 now selling 77m units.

Although the call has concluded, we'll be bringing you the latest on what people have had to say on social media about it so stay tuned for reaction.

Platforms When asked about Take-Two's studios sometimes delaying their releases for PC, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "There's not a trade off between quality and how ubiquitous we are in release platforms, I don't see it that way. "It's possible our labels might stagger a release but in the fullness of time, the majority of our games find their way to all playable platforms."

Pricing question Although it's angled at Borderlands 4 being priced at $70 amid some games being priced at $80, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about how the company is thinking about pricing its products going forward. He responded: "We want to deliver more value than what we've charged for and generally speaking, we've got that right. "Variable pricing has been in this industry forever, with a higher release price and further editions, and I don't think that's going to change any time soon."

Take-Two bosses statements conclude - investor Q&A starts The prepared remarks from bosses at Take-Two have now concluded and the investor Q&A section has started. There could be a further update about GTA 6 so stay tuned.

Strauss Zelnick pre-prepared comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in prepared remarks: "Our outstanding first quarter results reflect ongoing demand for our core franchises and the increasingly diversified, successful nature of our business. "We are raising our Fiscal Year 2026 Net Bookings outlook to $6.05 to $6.15billion as a result of our strong start to the fiscal year. "As we approach the release of the most ambitious pipeline in our company's history, we have exceptional confidence in our multi-year outlook and our ability to deliver meaningful shareholder returns."

Red Dead Redemption update The Red Dead Redemption series has now sold more than 104m units worldwide, with 77m units of RDR2 being sold. It's the best selling title of the past seven years in the US based on dollar sales.

'Momentum remains with the GTA series' During the earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Momentum remains with the GTA series with GTA 5 has now sold 215m units worldwide. "During the quarter, GTA Online benefitted from the second trailer for GTA 6 and the Money Fronts expansion. "GTA Online has grown by 50 per cent year over year."

Earnings call is underway The Take-Two quarterly earnings call is underway and we'll have all the latest as it happens. NBA 2K25, GTA and mobile games have been driving factors behind Take-Two has overperforming its expectations in the first quarter for Fiscal 2026.

More to follow.

Official documents not yet uploaded by Take-Two Take-Two usually uploads documents containing its financial performance to its website before an earnings call starting. This has not yet happened but stay tuned for the moment it does. Especially as the call itself is about to start.

Release date seems to be on track Variety's latest report states that the release date of GTA 6 is "no longer in question".

That seems to suggest the game will not be delayed beyond its 26 May 2026 release date. As soon as we have official confirmation from Take-Two the game remains on track at this time, we'll bring you it.

Strauss Zelnick comments on pricing ahead of earnings call Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Variety in an interview ahead of the earnings call. Speaking about its cost, he said: "That announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever. "As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. "I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it."

Lazlow Jones 'doubts' GTA 6 cameo reaction from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Lazlow Jones saying he "doubts" he will be in GTA 6. NoSignaL_321 posted: "I'm real sad to hear this as a long time fan." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Skurrt_Skurrt said: "Not gonna lie. If GTA 5 was his last game, then he went out with a bang lol. His mission with Tracy is one of my favourites." VGChamp2020 said: "I can definitely see there being a mention of Lazlow in a radio podcast or something. It would be pretty amazing." ToppleToes said: "Even if characters appear from past GTA's then they won't have a big role in GTA 6. Most likely they will be mentioned or have a single appearance in a cutscene / mission."

Lazlow Jones 'doubts' GTA 6 cameo Lazlow Jones has said he "doubts" he will be in GTA 6. He first appeared in GTA 3 as a radio station host in 2001 and appeared in every title in some way before appearing as a character in GTA 5. Lazlow now holds the role of executive producer, writer and director at Absurd Ventures which he co-founded with Dan Houser. But in a recent interview with Nerd Reactor, he said he "doubts" he'll be in the upcoming GTA. "We left in 2020, so I doubt it," he said. "I loved working on those games with Dan and I was on the radio in GTA 3 and all the GTAs after that and it was an amazing journey, working on GTA for 20 years. "The creative team and some of the others that were there for two decades have all come to Absurd Ventures. "It's got that creative vibe and grit that reminds me of those early years at Rockstar where we're working on a lot of different projects and everyone's throwing in ideas. We're working on stuff that makes us laugh."

New 'leaks' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the recent so-called 'leaks' posted on social media. They include details about the prologue, gameplay details and what the game's map is expected to look like with Redditors sharing their thoughts. my_room_is_a_tip said: "Not buying a bit of it. Destructible buildings is pure bulls*** to me." Aware-Bath7518 said: "Not trustworthy 100 per cent but full RDR2 story was leaked years before the release, so yeah..." StanTheMan90217 said: "This account has been known for saying the most random s*** and then deleting it a couple days later to not show they are full of s***. I have community noted it myself countless times. Nothing to see here, move on."

New 'leaks' posted online Social media user @remiremus_ has reposted what are said to be 'leaks' about GTA 6 on X / Twitter. The user posted screenshots of what appear to be claims from an unknown leaker about GTA 6, including details about the prologue, gameplay details and what the game's map is expected to look like. None of this has been officially confirmed.

'25 per cent complete until GTA 6 release date' X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, is counting down the time from the moment Rockstar announced the new release date of 26 May 2026 until that date comes around. Since the delay announcement on 2 May, we are now at "25 per cent complete until GTA 6 release date". A quarter of the time has gone - three quarters more to go. We've got this.

An official GTA 6 release date update is coming Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). During these calls, the company shares updates on what's being worked on and its financial performance with investors and stakeholders. At the very least, the company will confirm if the release date of 26 May 2026 for GTA 6 remains on track or not. This is usually known just before the call gets underway, with accompanying documents usually made public just before it starts. Investors have the chance to ask questions at the end of the call and there is usually a handful about GTA 6. We'll be covering the event live so be sure to keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog for all the latest as it happens. There are loads of talking points to get stuck into before that too.

