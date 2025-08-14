GTA 6 LIVE: New release date update is what every gamer wants to hear

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in less than 10 months' time and leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl about what's arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and there was an update on if GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 or not.

Company CEO Strauss Zelnick has also been giving media interviews about GTA 6 too.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

New release date update is what every gamer wants to hear ICYMI: Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said his level of conviction that GTA 6 will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high", which is what every gamer wants to hear. Speaking on CNBC, when asked if GTA 6 will release on time, he said: "My level of conviction is very, very high obviously. "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on but this, of course, is the primary focus. "We try not to pump expectations. I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal, I know GTA 6 is going to be an amazing game."

Popular Reddit discussion from GTA6 There's a popular discussion taking place in the GTA 6 Subreddit. weber_mattie posted: "What is better? A pretty good GTA every five years? Or a REALLY good GTA every 10 years? I think most ppl will say every 10 but it seems like an eternity between these titles." And it's got plenty of people talking. Ivaylo_87 said: "Honestly after GTA 6 I'm fine with the former. Otherwise we probably won't live to see many. In reality though, GTA won't be GTA if it's not groundbreakingly innovative." ToppleToes said: "Really good GTA every 10 years. Quality over quantity." ice_spice2020 said: "Unpopular opinion but I want every five years. You guys talk about quality over quantity as if you'll live to 2100, you won't. I'm fine with GTA 6 taking as long as it's taking but after that, I don't know if I'll even care to wait for it. Edit: I mean just think about it, now every Rockstar releases happens at least every 10 per cent of your life. I think I'll have eight Rockstar releases until I die of old age." mammothrowing said: "A pretty good GTA game would last two years, at most. A really good GTA game lasts more than a decade. See GTA: San Andreas and GTA 5." Substantial_Can1072 said: "We already get a really good Rockstar game every five years. 2008: GTA 4. 2013: GTA 5. 2018: RDR2. 2026: GTA 6. The pandemic probably set GTA 6 back a few years."

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake update reaction from Games In the Games Subreddit, Redditors have been reacting to Remedy Entertainment confirming Rockstar Games is working closely with the studio on Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake and that it's still in full development. PositiveDuck said: "God I'm so hyped for more Max Payne, even if it's 'just' a remake and not a new title, such a cool franchise." HomeMarker said: "I'm totally fantasising here since I don't know what engine they're gonna use but the idea of Max Payne 1 & 2 remade with RDR2 tier ragdoll physics and animations makes me giddy." Alastor3 said: "I'm really curious to know which voice actor is going to replace James McCaffrey. I fully expect the game to be bigger and I don't think they are going to put a coat and paint get the audio from the first game and call it a day, this feels like a big remake." RafaFlash said: "Super exciting. Rockstar's technical expertise alongside Remedy's creative power should result in a memorable experience (as long as the partnership is healthy, of course)." yungsmiteproof said: "Hyped for this but I'd give anything for a Max Payne 3 remake with the multiplayer brought back. That was some of the most fun I've had in online gaming."

Further reaction to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments from gaming Redditors in the Gaming Subreddit have been reacting to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, saying his level of conviction that the game will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high" in an interview on CNBC. Crafty-Ball9103 said: "Delay to September calling it now." Phatz907 said: "The whole industry is watching the release date for this game. No one wants to be caught releasing anything while this behemoth is within the first month of coming out." Romnonaldao said: "Delayed three months. Calling it now." -Reggie-Dunlop- said: "Guaranteed this headline ends up being in the 'aged like milk' sub." AvocadoDesperado84 said: "That means absolutely nothing."

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared its weekly update for Red Dead Online. A social media post from Rockstar Games said: "Defend frontier outposts in Call to Arms to earn 2x RDO$ and XP plus an Offer for 50 per cent off a Weapon in Red Dead Online. "Survive five Waves to receive the rugged Frontiersman Pants and Belt."

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake official update Away from GTA 6 for a sec, Remedy Entertainment has confirmed Rockstar Games is working closely with it on Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake and that it's still in full development. Remedy developed Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2 before Rockstar games developed Max Payne 3 with all three games being successful. A half-year financial release from Remedy said: "The Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake project continues its progress and remains in full production. "In the second quarter, the team built on steady momentum from earlier in the year. "Collaboration with Rockstar Games remains close and productive, ensuring alignment as the project advances toward its next major phase."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, saying his level of conviction that the game will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high" in an interview on CNBC. On the post, GiftedGeordie said: "Didn't Strauss say the same thing about the release date the week or so before the delay was announced?" BlueLidMilk said: "We know about GTA 6, and GTA 6 Online is inevitable if they count those as separate releases. So wtf else are Rockstar working on for him to say 'a lot of other things'?" jldtsu said: "The thing about value is that it's 100 per cent subjective." ScottRans0m said: "Wasn't long ago where he convinced the world into thinking the game would be out in a few months' time - if you don't hear it from Rockstar, just ignore." Tomrodders said: "Crazy to say our job is to make sure whatever they charge is much less than the value they deliver yet he's been charging 70 for the same NBA game every year 💀"

GTA 6 boss has 'very, very high' level of conviction about release date Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said his level of conviction that GTA 6 will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high". Speaking on CNBC, when asked if GTA 6 will release on time, he said: "My level of conviction is very, very high obviously. "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on but this, of course, is the primary focus. "We try not to pump expectations. I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal, I know GTA 6 is going to be an amazing game."

Trailer 1 on verge of smashing another huge record @GameRoll_ has spotted GTA 6 trailer 1 is about to smash yet another record. It currently has 264m views at the time of writing, not far behind the official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War at 267m, which is the most viewed movie trailer of all time on YouTube. The first trailer for GTA 6 is not far off passing Avengers: Infinity War and is already the second-most viewed gaming trailer on YouTube - but it still has some way to go to be the most viewed gaming trailer as mobile game Subway Surfers has an astonishing 361m views.

ICYMI: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two hosted an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it started, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026. Read the full story here.

Chances of GTA 6 releasing on time rise US regulated exchange and prediction market Kalshi has raised the chances of GTA 6 releasing on time following Take-Two's earnings call. According to Kalshi, the chances of it releasing on 26 May 2026 are now at 69 per cent, the highest it has been all month. The odds took a dip at the start of August in the run up to Take-Two's earnings call on Thursday (7 August) but they have risen again following its conclusion.

More reaction to Strauss Zelnick's price comments from Games More Redditors have been sharing their thoughts about Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about the pricing of GTA 6 in an interview with Variety. To recap, he said: "That announcement [about the cost] will come from Rockstar in due time. "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever. "As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. "I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it." This article was shared in the Games Subreddit and loads of people have been commenting. Massive_Weiner said: "$70 minimum. Only reason they won't charge more is because they're set to rake in millions with Online again, so they want to keep it somewhat affordable." oilfloatsinwater said: "If I had to take a guess, I think it will be 70$ standard and there will be a 100$ edition that comes with three days early access, some goodies for story mode and online and early access to online when that comes out (RDR2 did that)." KingBroly said: "If I had to guess, they see the numbers for Mario Kart World at $80 like everyone else and haven't answered the question yet." sirms said: "If they're smart they won't charge more than the usual $60. The real money will be made in the micro-transations. The barrier to entry should be as low as possible while still maintaining a premium price tag."

'Anyone else noticing this?' from GTA6 A Redditor has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit about Lucia. JamaicanX posted 10 different images of her from the trailer and official screenshots from Rockstar Games and said: "Is it just me or does Lucia look kinda different in some scenes? It's clear her model has been updated since the first trailer but at times she still looks noticeably different from one shot to another. What do you guys think?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Nutttss said: "Makeup, styling and possibly weight mechanics in play, regardless she doesn't look off you can tell it's still her. Maybe more minor changes will occur till the final release." ramanrow said: "I think lighting plays a big role in all these pictures." SixtyNineFlavours said: "To be fair, people do look different on a day to day basis irl, so this is a great sign imo. If it was one model that always looked the same no matter what clothing, hair style etc then it would be what we've always seen. If they look different depending on combinations of clothing / hairstyles / weight and context, that would be an improvement."

Strauss Zelnick's price comments reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about pricing in an interview with Variety. To recap, he said: "That announcement [about the cost] will come from Rockstar in due time. "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever. "As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. "I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it." A screenshot of this was reposted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by uniquecartridge who said: "Gamers rejoice! The $80 price tag might be averted." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. _-_Mr-Bradley-D_-_ said: "I hope nobody seriously believes this is generosity on their part, they'll make bank on the back end off shark cards." Temporary_Round555 said: "That's vague brother. It does not mean the game will be priced as 70 dollars and also 'averted'? Who said the game will be 80 in the first place?" Rusty_Drumz said: "This in no way confirms that they're not going up to $80."

Release date update reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to the game remaining on track to release on 26 May 2026. kvpop said: "It's the next earnings call to pay attention to if there's a delay." Midgeti said: "Crazy the GTA franchise will surpass half a billion copies sold by the time GTA 6 releases." ByteSpawn said: "Take2 dosent know s*** tho the meeting before Rockstar delayed the game they said the game will be released this Autumn. Even Rockstar themselves didn't know till is close to release date." MidnightPulse69 said: "They've said this before and delayed it. Just saying." ScottRans0m said: "Honestly, I'd only start to think May '26 is set in stone if it gets confirmed at the Feb '26 earnings call. If it's getting delayed again they'd have to announce it around then."

'One more unannounced remaster / port from Take-Two' The eagle-eyed @videotechuk_ has spotted there's still "one more unannounced remaster / port from Take-Two" to come from the documents shared by the company online. Speculation has been swirling for a while now that RDR2 could be getting a next gen release. This is not currently known though and the remaster or port could be for any of Take-Two's studios, including 2K.

Earnings call concludes And that's the end of Take-Two's latest earnings call. GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated comments he made to Variety about the pricing of the game, saying "we want to deliver more value than what we've charged for" and hinted at deluxe editions.

There was also an interesting topic of platforms that came up during the investor Q&A too. GTA 5 sales have slowed although microtransactions in GTA Online are up, with RDR2 now selling 77m units.

Although the call has concluded, we'll be bringing you the latest on what people have had to say on social media about it so stay tuned for reaction.

Platforms When asked about Take-Two's studios sometimes delaying their releases for PC, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "There's not a trade off between quality and how ubiquitous we are in release platforms, I don't see it that way. "It's possible our labels might stagger a release but in the fullness of time, the majority of our games find their way to all playable platforms."

Pricing question Although it's angled at Borderlands 4 being priced at $70 amid some games being priced at $80, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about how the company is thinking about pricing its products going forward. He responded: "We want to deliver more value than what we've charged for and generally speaking, we've got that right. "Variable pricing has been in this industry forever, with a higher release price and further editions, and I don't think that's going to change any time soon."

Take-Two bosses statements conclude - investor Q&A starts The prepared remarks from bosses at Take-Two have now concluded and the investor Q&A section has started. There could be a further update about GTA 6 so stay tuned.

Strauss Zelnick pre-prepared comments Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in prepared remarks: "Our outstanding first quarter results reflect ongoing demand for our core franchises and the increasingly diversified, successful nature of our business. "We are raising our Fiscal Year 2026 Net Bookings outlook to $6.05 to $6.15billion as a result of our strong start to the fiscal year. "As we approach the release of the most ambitious pipeline in our company's history, we have exceptional confidence in our multi-year outlook and our ability to deliver meaningful shareholder returns."

Red Dead Redemption update The Red Dead Redemption series has now sold more than 104m units worldwide, with 77m units of RDR2 being sold. It's the best selling title of the past seven years in the US based on dollar sales.

'Momentum remains with the GTA series' During the earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Momentum remains with the GTA series with GTA 5 has now sold 215m units worldwide. "During the quarter, GTA Online benefitted from the second trailer for GTA 6 and the Money Fronts expansion. "GTA Online has grown by 50 per cent year over year."

Earnings call is underway The Take-Two quarterly earnings call is underway and we'll have all the latest as it happens. NBA 2K25, GTA and mobile games have been driving factors behind Take-Two has overperforming its expectations in the first quarter for Fiscal 2026.

Full story: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 Rockstar Games GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it starts, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026. Read the full story here.

BREAKING: GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026 on track Official documents published by Take-Two ahead of its quarterly earnings call confirm GTA 6 is still on track to release on 26 May 2026.

More to follow.

Official documents not yet uploaded by Take-Two Take-Two usually uploads documents containing its financial performance to its website before an earnings call starting. This has not yet happened but stay tuned for the moment it does. Especially as the call itself is about to start.

Release date seems to be on track Variety's latest report states that the release date of GTA 6 is "no longer in question".

That seems to suggest the game will not be delayed beyond its 26 May 2026 release date. As soon as we have official confirmation from Take-Two the game remains on track at this time, we'll bring you it.

Strauss Zelnick comments on pricing ahead of earnings call Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Variety in an interview ahead of the earnings call. Speaking about its cost, he said: "That announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever. "As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. "I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.