The CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company seems pretty confident GTA 6 is going to be absolutely awesome when it releases, saying "results will speak for themselves".

Ahead of an earnings call on February 6, Take-Two confirmed the game remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 despite growing concerns from fans that continued silence meant a delay was looking likely.

But official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

And speaking with Gamesindustry.biz ahead of the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick sounded as confident as ever that GTA 6 will blow people's minds.

GTA 6 "results will speak for themselves" said Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick / Rockstar Games

"I haven't heard any sort of gossip or worries [about a delay], I think to the contrary, I've heard a lot of enthusiasm and as I like to say, we never claim success before we have it," he said.

"We have a mission that we take really seriously to create the best entertainment properties on earth of any type and Rockstar, I think, embodies that mission. But folks at Rockstar would say the same thing, which is we're doing the very best we can. We'll wait, we'll see, and the results will speak for themselves."

