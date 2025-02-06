GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update imminent ahead of Take-Two earnings call

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await any further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself so far is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two hosted an earnings call earlier in November when it was confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

Take-Two's next earnings call is on February 6 and there will be some sort of update on the game by then, even if it's just official confirmation the game remains on track.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Official release date update imminent ahead of Take-Two earnings call In around six hours' time, there will be an official update as to whether or not GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed.

There could even be something before that as Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative. But one thing is for certain - there will be an update on the release window. Keep it locked with the indy100 live blog as we'll be covering everything as it happens.

'NPCs using flashlights' from GTA6 Another trailer detail which Redditor HurtTaco says has not been spotted yet has been posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user posted a short clip of the scene of Miami roadside at night and said: "You can see what appears to be an NPC using their phone flash light to read the restaurant menu. I think this level of realism is pretty next level and has me excited to see more." And others have commented with their thoughts. peeptheprinciple said: "Catch of the day." Prize-Elephant7566 said: "A lot of features from RDR2 will be coming back, like the insanely detailed eating animations, going to restaurants, probably a functional drive thru as well, getting drunk at the nightclub, smoking cigarettes, there's gonna be hella consumables in this game." Hot-Winter-487 said: "Yo imagine they let us use the flashlights on the phones."

'Two NPCs with the same pose in the beach scene' from GTA6 The GTA 6 trailer may now be 14 months old (can you believe that?!) but eagle-eyed Redditors keep spotting tiny details from it. Alex200496 posted a screenshot from the beach scene in the GTA 6 Subreddit of two NPCs relaxing on sunbeds "with the same pose" - and they're right next to each other. And Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. Railionn said: "Tbf if you walk on a real beach it's gonna have multiple people with the same pose too." Aegontheholy said: "Same NPC model too, just different clothing." Alhttani said: "If anything this tells me that it's actually in game and not pre-rendered. Which is mad impressive."

Adin Ross and FaZe Banks announce big GTA 6 plans - but there's a huge problem Streamers Adin Ross and FaZe Banks announced on a livestream they would be joining forces to create the biggest GTA 6 role-playing server out there. However there's a huge problem with that, reports Insider Gaming. GTA RP, a role-playing server in GTA 5 where players can carry out virtual lives in the world of Los Santos, is massively popular and continues to be so today.

The pair said they want to create such a server for GTA 6 to be backed by cryptocurrency that can be earned as the game is played. While Rockstar Games supports modding and RP communities, it does not permit cryptocurrencies to be integrated in any way with GTA RP servers, meaning the studio would likely take action if such a server was made.

'Official story 2025' from GTA6 Redditor Subjectdelta44 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit that despite loads of rumours circulating the game has been delayed, Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel banner still has that the game is coming in 2025 on it. The user posted: "What Rockstar is doing here isn't out of the ordinary. They drop a trailer a year or two before they release a game and then do 90 per cent of the marketing six months before it launches." And others have been sharing their thoughts. ItsRobbSmark said: "Yeah, they wouldn't remove this until they were ready to announce a delay... Whether you believe in a delay or not... Thinking they would change this before they announced a delay is so devoid of logic it's insane lol." Dense-Application181 said: "People assume the worst. Modern society is very much in an 'all or nothing' mindset." _gimgam_ said: "Honestly I think the only reason rockstar isn't releasing any screenshots is out of spite. All the leaks in 2020 and then the trailer being leaked early. Rockstar is telling us 'if you can't behave, we aren't gonna give you anything'."

Full story: Donald Trump blasted over 'harmful' video games tariffs by association that represents Take-Two Donald Trump's tariffs on China will affect video games for American people Composite image: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images & Teamjackson, iStock Donald Trump has been blasted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) for his tariffs having the potential to have a negative effect on the gaming industry. Trump said he would impose tariffs, which are taxes on goods imported from other countries, on products from Canada, Mexico and China. He has since paused these on Canadian and Mexican goods but is still targeting Chinese products and this is now in effect, meaning gaming hardware and physical discs could be among those affected, and China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on certain American products. The ESA, which represents several major video game companies including Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Take-Two and a number of big publishers, hit out at the effect this could have on the gaming industry. Read the full story here.

'Most realistic outcome' from GTA6 Redditor OkieClipper posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit their thoughts on what the "most realistic outcome" from Take-Two's upcoming earnings call will be. At the very least, either just before or during the call, Take-Two will confirm if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 or it has been delayed. Rockstar has a history of dropping announcements on its titles in the run up to these earnings calls to help drive interest and investment. There could be news of a specific release date, or even screenshots or a new trailer, but to be clear this is speculative. OkieClipper shared a screenshot of a Tweet that mentioned at the very least it will be known if the release date remains on track. SnooAvocados9139 said: "Hoping for them to say big profits in Fall." shotwideopen said: "Feb 6 call prediction: "We're still anticipating a 2025 release for GTA 6. That is the only update we are making regarding that project.'" Unlikely-Finding-349 said: "I've never been so excited / nervous for a company's earnings calling in my f****** life 😅"

Three years since GTA 6 was confirmed reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to it now being three years since Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 was in "active development". On a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit, DramaticRock_ said: "Three f****** years ago? Time be flying man." Kevmejia13 said: "Still remember it like it was yesterday." SadAthleticsFan said: "I remember being so excited after seeing this. God time flies. Only feels like yesterday."

Three years since GTA 6 was confirmed It's been three years to the day since Rockstar Games confirmed it was working on GTA 6. The studio posted on February 4 2022: "Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway." How time flies...

'Early game map restrictions?' from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing if Lucia's ankle tag will mean Rockstar restricts how open the world is at the start of the game. LuxrOfficial posted: "Lucia's ankle monitor seems like an obvious way to limit early-game movement but what about Jason? If he doesn't have the same restriction, could he have more freedom to explore? As far as I know, GTA 5 was the only title that allowed full exploration from the get go. Will they do this again or maybe go back to their roots? One theory: Jason might be able to move freely while Lucia is confined to a specific area." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Commercial-Day8360 said: "Honestly this'd be a brilliant way to do it. Kind of like how black water and the desert were restricted in RDR2." littlestevebrule said: "I think we get a much longer prologue than GTA 5's and similar to RDR2's in length, ending with both characters getting arrested after the gas station robbery. Maybe the prison section is just some cutscenes or maybe we actually get a little gameplay inside. Jason and Lucia get released with ankle monitors that get taken off in Chapter 2. Feels Rockstar-ish to me." ChaoticKiwiNZ said: "I have a feeling we will be playing as Lucia for the first couple hours of GTA 6 and we will be limited because of her ankle monitor. We will be introduced to Jason when the game opens up after the main tutorial stuff is over."

Former Rockstar developer says GTA 6 likely playable 'all the way through' A former Rockstar animator has said GTA 6 is likely to be playable "all the way through" now. Mike York was an animator at the studio from 2012 to 2017 and in an interview with Kiwi Talkz on YouTube, which has since been delisted, he said he thinks a few people will be testing the game in its entirety, according to GamesRadar.

He said: "They're probably still making a few new things here and there or adding to things here and there, of course, but I would assume that the game's probably playable now and a bunch of people are testing the whole thing all the way through. "There's probably a ton of bugs and they're fixing all those bugs, and they're trying to find more bugs, and they're trying to find as many bugs as they can before they release because a game like GTA is unlike any other game." York worked on GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 but has not worked on GTA 6 - by his own admission in the interview, this is his opinion.

