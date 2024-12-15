Is this 'behind-the-scenes production footage' from GTA 6 real?

A post claiming to show 'behind-the-scenes' production footage from the making of GTA 6 has come to the attention of fans patiently waiting for the game – but all is not as it seems.

The Twitter/X post from user ClandestineDee has been viewed more than 4.4 million times and came with the caption: “GTA VI (GTA 6) Behind-the-scenes footage revealed.”

It claims to show two women dancing in order to create in-game animations using motion capture technology.

Fans have been digging deep for details about the hugely-anticipated game in the year since the first trailer was released.

However, given that Rockstar run an incredibly tight ship and don’t release behind-the-scenes footage, it was no surprise to see the clip debunked pretty quickly.

The post was soon hit by a note which states that the video, in fact, has nothing to do with the game.

“This video is not from the GTA 6 development or anything Rockstar Games related. Rockstar has not given out any behind-the-scenes footage of the game,” the note reads.

It’s not immediately clear exactly where the clip actually comes from, but it was credited to “UPSOMEDIA” and “Jonmocap”. Both the media company and the creator work in the world of motion capture technology.

Plenty of people in the comments section were still convinced by the post and thought the motion capture could have been used to create animations in the game.

It’s not too hard to see how some would believe it could have been behind some of the moments in the trailer , for example, which showed a woman twerking on the roof of a car .

Fans are waiting patiently for more updates from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 Rockstar Games

Fans are desperate for more details surrounding the release of GTA 6, which is currently slated for Autumn 2025, given that it’s been more than a year since the first trailer, and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently spoke about what they can expect in an interview withTikTok NPC content creator Conner Mather.

Zelnick was asked about GTA 6 and while he gave little away, he ramped up the hype for the game.

He said: "I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for.

"Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about. You thought you were anticipating this thing but this is way bigger and way better and more exciting and more beautiful than you could possibly thought of.”

Keep up to date with all the latest GTA 6 developments in the Indy100 live blog.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings