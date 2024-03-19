GTA 6 second trailer - what we know so far

Rumours are swirling that the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 could drop very soon.

Posts are circulating online claiming it could come out as early as April, according to a number of GTA 6 leak accounts, saying insiders have said to expect it then.

Hype for a video game seems to be at an all-time high, especially with the first trailer having more than 181m views at the time of writing and breaking all sorts of YouTube records when it dropped in December last year.

Here's everything we know about the second trailer so far.

The first trailer mainly focused on one of two main protagonists, Lucia, and set the scene for what can be expected in the state of Leonida, a fictional state based on Florida, including Vice City, or Miami.

Lucia looks as if she will be the first female protagonist in the series' history, so understandably a lot of focus was on her first time around.

It could be the case that Jason, who seems to be Lucia's partner, gets more attention this time and we find out more about his character, something which fans have said they want to see.

There are differing theories online if they will be part of a gang or more of a 'Bonnie and Clyde' type duo, who were American bandits renowned for bank robberies and multiple murders.

There have already been a number of theories and 'leaks' as to when the second trailer is likely to release - some say April and some say May.

X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown previously posted: "GTA 6’snext announcement is expected to be in May, before Take-Two’s final quarter earnings call, where they will report full FY24 (financial year) results and reveal their plans for FY25 (games releasing before April 2025)."



Take-Two is an American video game holding company whose labels include 2K and Rockstar Games, which releases the Grand Theft Auto series.

A fan found a link to an important Bonnie and Clyde date, speculating the second trailer could be released on the 90th anniversary of their deaths, which will be May 23 2024.

On March 11, it was noticed Rockstar Games' website had changed, where the first trailer has been added to a section in the videos tab called Videos from Grand Theft Auto VI.

At the moment, there is just the one trailer there but 'videos' suggests there should be multiple and it took Rockstar three months to add this after the first trailer dropped.

Another fan noted the timeline of GTA 5 content releases, saying the second trailer came out a year before the full game was released and with speculation GTA 6 is expected to be released before April 2025, the fan says it would fit that theory.

It must be said these are all theories and speculation at this time, with no confirmation from Rockstar as to when the second trailer will release.

