GTA 6 trailer brilliantly reimagined using GTA 5's main characters

The GTA 6 trailer has been brilliantly reimagined by YouTuber JANTSUU featuring the main characters from GTA 5.

The original GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023 by Rockstar after it was initially leaked online yet it still went on to break YouTube records, including the most views in the first 24 hours a video has been posted that's not music.

It showed the first glimpse of Leonida, the fictional state of Florida which the game is set in, along with a first look at the main protagonists Lucia and a male character believed to be called Jason.

The GTA 6 trailer was recently recreated in real life and a number of impressive, tiny details found in real-life were uncovered.

The latest reimagining of it is by YouTuber JANTSUU who has posted a video of what it would look like if it featured the main characters from GTA 5; Michael, Franklin and Trevor.

The video starts with Michael being shown in the prison uniform Lucia is wearing while being questioned before then being seen in a number of iconic shots from the trailer.

The narrative is that these are all things Michael has done which has resulted in him being imprisoned.

Midway through, it cuts to Trevor calling Franklin who then take a plane to Leonida to go and rescue him.

More recreated scenes from the GTA 6 trailer then follow before Michael is broken out of jail.

The video then shows the three of them enjoying Leonida.

It finishes with the three characters posing with the 'VI' logo before Michael kicks the 'I' over, Trevor pushes it off screen and Franklin claps giddily sitting on the top of the 'V'.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

