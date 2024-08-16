New GTA game delayed 'indefinitely' as other projects are focused on

A brand new Grand Theft Auto game that was in development by Meta in conjunction with Rockstar Games has been delayed "indefinitely".

Meta announced in October 2021 during Facebook Connect it was going to remake the iconic GTA: San Andreas title in VR.

No gameplay footage or even an indication of a release date were shared at the event as Meta described the game as "a project many years in the making".

But now a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to IGN the game has been put "on hold indefinitely".

On top of that, Meta Quest's VR official YouTube account responded to comments on a trailer for an upcoming game called Behemoth as fans wanted to know what was happening with GTA San Andreas VR.

The account said: "GTA San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future."

It seems as though Meta has not shut the door on any future collaborations or on GTA San Andreas VR entirely.

Sticking with GTA, a shock release date for GTA 6 appeared to be leaked on IMDb.

Just ahead of their last earnings call on August 8, while there was no official new content shared of the game, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two confirmed the release window of Autumn 2025 is still on track with no delays.

Company bosses remained tight-lipped over any other updates, even when investors asked what stage of development the game is in.

While fans may have been expecting some sort of update so Take-Two could drive interest and investment in its companies and products, a video games expert said the game simply being on track is "very important for the momentum of the industry".

But while there was no official announcement then, a release date appeared to be posted on IMDb.

GTA 6 has been listed on the site since it was announced but less than a week after Take-Two's earnings call, a release date of October 27 2025 was shared.

This date does tie in with the release window of Autumn 2025 but it's important to note anyone can update IMDb and this date lands on a Monday.

The listing has since been reverted.

