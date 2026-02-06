Horizon Hunters Gathering reveal has one key thing gamers are not liking

PlayStation has revealed the new upcoming Horizon multiplayer title from Guerrilla Games and there's one key feature that's not going down well at all online.

Horizon Hunters Gathering is a co-op action game for PS5 and PC where up to three players can team up as Hunters to take down deadly machines in a series of hunts.

While free-to-play mobile and PC MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Horizon Steel Frontiers from NCSOFT in collaboration with Guerrilla has already been announced, Hunters Gathering is the multiplayer game Guerrilla has been rumoured to be working on for a while. The studio is also understood to be developing the third mainline Horizon game too.

Horizon Hunters Gathering will be canon to the main storyline and it's set in the post-post-apocalyptic world Horizon is renowned for - with a twist.

Instead of incredibly realistic visuals that place Horizon games as some of the best looking out there, this time Guerrilla has opted for a cartoon-style.

And the majority of gamers online are not that keen on it.

The announcement was posted into the Games Subreddit and the majority of gamers have had the same thing to say in the comments.

One said: "I don't f*** with this art style at all. It's well animated but it's all the furthest thing from plausible. It's contrary to the core Horizon identity to me in a way even the LEGO game wasn't (didn't play it but all the machines have to be built out of bricks - and that's cool). The art direction probably makes more rapid development and iteration possible - which is probably the right choice to get people coming back again and again for a multiplayer focused experience. I may still play it because I think Guerrilla make awesome games. I just wish I could do so without the cringe."

A second agreed: "I don't understand the art style switch at all. It's not just a change in direction, it's a full jump into an aggressively cartoonish look that clashes hard with what the franchise originally was. The contrast is so extreme it's genuinely unpleasant to look at, and it feels like the original art direction was thrown out rather than evolved. They should have stuck with it. That said, it does resemble Wayfinder and it already seems to have a stronger foundation than Wayfinder 1.0, so there's still some hope they can make something good out of it."

"I've been hearing the rumours for a while but the announcement came out of nowhere," a third added.

A fourth commented: "Honestly the animation on a lot of the attacks looks great. I don't really f*** with the art style or character designs tho personally. None of them would make me want to drop money on a skin for them."

And a fifth declared: "Imma be honest, this looks extremely mid. I was actually excited for this. Don't love the art style they chose either."

Guerrilla has said more about Horizon Hunters Gathering will be revealed in due course.

