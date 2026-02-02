PS5 'new rewards program' leaked but gamers are split

It seems Sony may have leaked what's claimed to be a new upcoming PlayStation rewards program but gamers are split about it on social media.

PlayStation users have been able to use previous rewards programs such as Sony Rewards, with the most recent being PlayStation Stars which is in the process of being discontinued.

PlayStation Stars was a free loyalty program where players could earn rewards, such as wallet funds or digital collectibles, for purchases and completing campaigns. It's being wound down by Sony as no new members can join and existing members have until November to redeem their rewards.

In the PlayStation Stars Subreddit, one Redditor spotted something called 'Wallet Credits' that's available to Wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

That Redditor asked if it's a "new rewards program" and others have been mixed in their thoughts in the comments.

One said: "Interesting timing, I'm sure I got a notification today that my Stars was expiring today (even though I thought that happened a while back). Would love it if they've brought something similar back. Really motivated me to grind games a bit more."

"One can only hope so," a second agreed. "They did us a disservice by dismissing the PlayStation Stars program."

A third speculated: "It could be a replacement for PS Stars."

However a fourth warned: "'Wallet Credit' is most likely just money you have in your account, either from redeeming PSN gift cards or just adding it yourself. I doubt it necessarily has anything to do with rewards."

And a fifth said: "Redeemed PSN vouchers already become 'Wallet Credit'. This isn't anything new. It's more likely a way to buy credit directly instead of having to buy from a third party."

It's not currently known what Wallet Credits on the PS Store is at present as Sony has not provided any additional information apart from that it's available to Wishlist.

