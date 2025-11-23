Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date revealed - and it's not good news

Two different insiders have given updates on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, including on its release date, and it's not good news for anyone hoping to play the game any time soon.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand new IP from studio Naughty Dog which has developed The Last of Us, Uncharted and Crash Bandicoot.



Colin Moriarty, the self-proclaimed "godfather of PlayStation podcasts", speculated in an interview on the Dan Allen Gaming channel: "My personal opinion, I believe we'll see [Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet] at The Game Awards. I think next year it'll be good to go.

"Maybe they will delay it but based on the way they're hiring, and also things I'm hearing about people interacting with the game, and they're also hiring for localisation now, they're getting into the end.

"It's a sign that everything is kind of locked down and content complete. I'm sure there's a lot of work to be done but I wouldn't be surprised if it was out this time next year."

Moriarty did make it clear this was his "personal opinion" and his comments were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit.

But the comments led to two separate insiders shutting down different theories from Moriarty, with renowned reporter Jeff Schreier picking up on the release date.

On the Subreddit post, Schreier commented: "Can assure you that Intergalactic is not coming out in 2026."

Meanwhile industry insider Jeff Grubb picked up on the theory more will be shown at The Games Awards 2025.

Quoting a post about the claim, Grubb said on X / Twitter: "It will not be shown at The Game Awards."

The very first look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet came at The Game Awards 2024 when the reveal trailer was shown.

The bio for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet says: "Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria - a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.



"In fact, anyone who's flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

A release date for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has not yet been officially confirmed.

